Sharon Rose Henke (Skahen), age 74, of Monticello passed away on Friday, May 5, 2017.
She was preceded in death by former husband Robert; son David and sister Cassandra Elmore
Sharon will be dearly missed by son Steven (Neysa Kay) of Monticello; daughters Debra Kraft and Linda (Brad Bitzer) Cooper both of Monticello; sister Patricia Boyles of Morro Bay, CA; grandchildren Breanna (Josh), Adam, Michael and Halyley; great-grandson Elijah; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Sharon was a graduate of Holy Angels class of 1961, she lived in Monticello since 1969, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and was a homemaker and worked in retail her whole life.
A Celebration of Sharon’s Life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway in Monticello, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

