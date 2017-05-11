Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

08/20/2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $152,192.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Brittany Marie Kolles, and Ryan Kolles, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Megastar Financial Corp., a Colorado Corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 10/01/2014 as Document No. A1272451 in the Office of the County Recorder, Wright County, Minnesota

The mortgage was assigned for value as follows:

Assignee: Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Assignment dated: 01/19/2016

Assignment recorded:

02/02/2016

Assignment recording information: A1307285

All in the records of the County Recorder in and for Wright County, Minnesota.

TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.:

155-140-001070

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7, Block 1, Morning Glory, Wright County, Minnesota

Abstract Property

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 305 Elm St., Monticello, MN 55362

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Wright

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Megastar Financial Corp., a Colorado Corporation

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER:

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE: $154,318.51 AS OF 05/19/2017.

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes.

Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Wright County, Minnesota at public auction as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

6/29/2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagors personal representatives or assigns is 6 months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on 12/29/2017, or the next business day if 12/29/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

The Sayer Law Group, P.C.,

By Brian G. Sayer,

Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

925 E 4th St.,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

