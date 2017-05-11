School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 882

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA

The Monticello Board of Education held their school board meeting on Monday, March 20th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Middle School Board Room. Board Members Present: Jill Bartlett, Melissa (Missy) Hanson, Jeff Hegle, Robbie Smith, William (Bill) Spartz, Dr. Jim Johnson, Superintendent Board Members Absent: Carol McNaughton Also present: District Administrators and community guests.

Location: School District Board Room Monticello Middle School

Date: Monday, April 3, 2017 Time: 6:00 p.m.

AGENDA:

1. Call to Order at 6:00 pm Board Chair Bill Spartz reported board member Carol McNaughton is absent.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of the Agenda

Approved by: Missy Hanson Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 5-0

4. Citizens Comments none

5. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Minutes Special Meeting, March 20, 2017

B. Consideration of Bills, Payroll, and Receipts

C. Trip Request

D. Personnel Matters attached

Total Bills $2,337,456.62 Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Jeff Hegle

motion carried. Approved 5-0

6. Presentation of Donations to the District Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following donations for board approval.

A. $500.00 from the Monticello American Legion for bus transportation to/from the airport from Monticello for students going on the Washington DC trip.

B. $350.00 from the Monticello Lions Club for bus transportation to/from the airport from Monticello for students going on the Washington DC trip.

Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Missy Hanson motion carried. Approved 5-0

7. Student Recognition Mike Carr, High School Principal presented the following student awards.

A. AAA Award Winner A. Nick Zwack

B. 2017 Students of Excellence A.Karisa Moran B.Matthew Baloun C.Charlie Voller D Cher Lin

C. Girls County A. Cassie Carlson B. Molly Walter C. Lexie Dockendorf D. Brooke Haag

D. Boys County A. Jeff Stoick B. Rezi Useh C. Carsten Scherber

D. Jack Sampson

E. Girls State A. Hannah Daniels

F. Boys State A. Alec Theros

8. Student Representative Report Grace Schillewaert, Monticello High School Student Representative updated board members on the many events, sports and program happenings at the high school.

9. Request for an increase of 4.25 Hours Per Day for Food Service Beginning with the 17-18 School Year Joe Dockendorf, Assistant Superintendent requested an additional 4.25 hours for a Food Service employee.

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 5-0

10. Resolution Awarding the Sale, Determining the Form and Details, Authorizing the Execution, Delivery, and Registration, and Providing for the Payment of General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2017A. Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services presented board approval for the Sale of a Facilities Maintenance Bond for $5,160,000, to provide funds for deferred maintenance projects included in the Districts ten-year facilities approved plan. Of the eight bidders, the low bidder was FTN Financial Capital Markets of Memphis, Tennessee with an interest rate of 2.3482%.

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 5-0

11. Actuary Update Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services gave a summary of the Actuary Reports completed by Hildi Inc. The district is required to report every two years, regarding Pension Related Retirement Benefits and Other Post-Employment Benefits. As of June 30, 2016, the Committed Fund Balance is $1,570,581.

12. Resolution Relating to the Termination of Teaching Contracts of Probationary Teachers Joe Dockendorf, Assistant Superintendent presented a Resolution Relating to the Termination of Teaching Contracts of Probationary Teachers for; Lisa Newhouse, Brooke Kosloski , Bria Andersen, Kelly Gotfredson, Rebecca Klatt, Lukas Fox , Joseph Siemieniak (.5 FTE) Nicole Frost and Lee Johannes for board approval.

Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Robbie Smith Abstain: Jeff Hegle

motion carried. Approved 4-0-1

13. Resolution Relating to the Termination of Teaching Contracts of Long-Term Substitute Teachers Joe Dockendorf, Assistant Superintendent presented a Resolution Relating to the Termination of Teaching Contracts of Long-Term Substitute Teacher; Megan Nagorski, for board approval.

Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Missy Hanson

motion carried. Approved 5-0

14. Resolution Relating to the Termination of Teaching Contracts of Title I Teachers Joe Dockendorf, Assistant Superintendent presented a Resolution Relating to the Termination of Teaching Contracts of Title I Teachers; Barbara Traver, Debra Chapa, Holly Anderson, Hope Kenney, and Charlene Thelen for board approval.

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Robbie Smith

motion carried. Approved 5-0

15. Resolution Relating to the Termination of Teaching Contracts of ECFE Teachers Joe Dockendorf, Assistant Superintendent presented Resolution Relating to the Termination of Teaching Contracts of ECFE Teachers; Tija Balsimo and Melissa Sandsness for board approval

Approved by: Missy Hanson Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 5-0

16. Adjourn 7:00pm

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 5-0

Carol McNaughton Secretary/Clerk

