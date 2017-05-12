Camping World conducts grand opening at new location in Monticello

Camping World Holdings, Inc., the nation’s largest network of RV-centric retail locations, announces the grand opening of its Monticello location, formerly Quality RV.

The location at 3801 Chelsea Road off Interstate 94 in Monticello joins a dealer network that spans more than 125 U.S. locations nationwide.

The facility is a 15-mile drive from the Camping World accessory store in Rogers, which features more than 10,000 RV and camping products and supplies.

The grand opening celebration started on Monday, May 8, and will run through Saturday, May 13, featuring price specials, door prizes and a 2 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony that was held on Thursday, May 11.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by the local Chamber of Commerce and representatives from the city of Monticello, along with the mayor’s office.

As part of the Camping World network, the Monticello location will offer a wide array of services including RV sales, service and parts and accessories for the outdoor and RV enthusiast, and will provide the full suite of Good Sam products, services and protection plans, including roadside assistance, extended warranties and insurance.

The new Camping World Supercenter features motorhomes and towables from top manufacturers and brands, including Winnebago, Keystone, Forest River, Heartland and Jayco and new and innovative products, accessories, interactive displays and customer experiences from top vendors such as Dometic, Honda, Thetford, Goodyear, Winegard, Camco, Roadmaster, Reese, Cequent, Lippert, Exide, Ultra-Fab, Coleman, Valterra, Champion, Rand McNally, Max-Air, BAL, Select Comfort, ASA Electronics, Cummins-Onan, WFCO, Weber, HWH, Presto-Fit, Stromberg-Carlson, RDK Products, Magellan, King Controls, Charbroil, Amerigas, ExxonMobil products, Norcold and many more.

Through its two iconic brands, Camping World and Good Sam, Camping World Holdings, Inc., company offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance along with more than 10,000 products and services through its retail locations and membership clubs. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Compiled by Tim Hennagir – [email protected]