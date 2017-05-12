Monticello Senior Center jam sessions return May 23

By Pam Loidolt

Senior Center

The Jam Sessions are back! The next one will be held in the community center Mississippi Room on Tuesday, May 23 from noon to 3 p.m.

This is for musicians or anyone who wants to spend time with friends and listen to some good “Minnesota Back Porch” country music.

These fun events will continue on the 4th Tuesday thru the end of the year. You can sign up at least one day in advance by 1 p.m. to join us for a delicious noon meal and then take in the Jam Session.

Another really fun event will take place on Wednesday, May 24. Participants from the Elk River, Coon Rapids, and Monticello will get together on the 24th to celebrate Older Americans Month.

This event will take place at River City Extreme starting with a delicious chicken dinner at 11:30 a.m.

After dinner, people can choose to play bingo or in the cribbage or 500 card tournaments. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of all the games.

The group will come back together after the games for tasty strawberry shortcake and the chance to win one of many prizes.

The cost for everything listed above is $13 per person and people should sign up by May 22 and can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000.

One other Older Americans Month event we have coming up is the Over 90’s Party. People age 90+ will be honored at the senior center on Monday, May 15 beginning with a noon dinner.

Then the special guests will be introduced. We hope you can attend this annual event and help us honor our guests.

The meal cost for those under age 90 is $4 and there is no charge for people age 90 plus.

The meal includes hot dish, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle, rhubarb dessert, milk, and coffee.

People age 55 plus can come and play bingo on Thursday, May 18 and then stay for the delicious hot beef sandwich meal.

The 18th is the date of the monthly Bingo Bash event and the games begin at 11 a.m.

There is no charge to play and the prizes are provided by St. Benedict’s Senior Community.

If you do want to join us for dinner that day, please call us by 1 p.m. on the 17th to sign up.

Meetings with Master Gardeners are held monthly during the spring and summer months. Come to the senior center on Friday, May 19 to meet with Master Gardeners at 12:30 p.m.

They will be available to answer questions you may have about your gardens or lawns. Please sign up if you plan to attend.

Movies, usually those newly released on DVD, are shown at the center on a monthly basis. The movie we will be showing on Wednesday, May 17 is “A Dog’s Purpose.”

This heart-warming movie shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love.

It is based on the novel by W. Bruce Cameron. “A Dog’s Purpose,” rated PG, will be shown at 1:15 p.m. on the community center’s big screen and was just released on DVD May 2. Fresh popcorn will be served.

If you are going to come to watch the 1:15 p.m. movie on the 17th, I would like to invite you to the potluck dinner held earlier that day.

The Monticello Middle School Show Choir will give a short performance at noon, followed by the potluck dinner. People are asked to bring a dish of food to share. You can give me a call at 763-295-2000 if you have questions.

You can also give us a call if you can help fulfill our Adopt-A-Highway Litter Pick-up commitment.

People walk approximately one mile and are provided with safety vests, gloves, and garbage bags. Meet at the center at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 to carpool to the starting points.

The 500 card tournament starts at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. The game is open to people age 55+ and they must sign up to play at least one business day in advance. Cash prizes are awarded to the winners and there is a $2 entry fee.

Jim Weisner was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament, with Marv Kuechle coming in second place and Paul Nix third. Mary Kuechle won the last euchre tournament.

Ron Seth came in second place and Roger Harwarth third.

Five April Trivia Contest sheets were turned in and all the answers were correct.

Those who submitted the contest sheets were Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Paul & Dianne Klein, Sue Nielsen, and Pete Stupar. Pete’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the Dinner Program meal ticket. If you like a challenge, be sure to stop by and pick up a May Trivia Contest sheet.

I am blessed to have a wonderful mom and mother-in-law in my life and am grateful for that every day. I want to wish all you moms a very happy Mother’s Day.

Activities the week of May 11-18:

Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open

Mon. – noon Over 90’s Party; 1 p.m. bridge

Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament

Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; noon, Middle School Show Choir, potluck dinner; 1:15 p.m. Movie Matinee

Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. litter pick up, River City Riders; 11 a.m. Bingo Bash; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge

Dinner Menu the week of May 15:

Mon. – hot dish, vegetable, dinner roll, pickle, dessert (Over 90’s Party)

Tues. – chicken mixed vegetables, veggie egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie

Wed. – potluck today

Thurs. – hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable

Fri. – 12-layer lasagna, Caesar salad, dinner roll