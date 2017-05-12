Wright County For The Record: May 2 to May 8

Wright County

Attorney’s Report

Darrin James Christensen, 29, of Buffalo, sentenced April 27 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine.

Michael Allan Clark, 41, of St. Michael, sentenced April 28 for felony domestic assault by strangulation to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, have no same or similar violations.

Tyler John Graham, 18, of Monticello, sentenced April 27 for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days, $2,600 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $400 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, have no same or similar violations.

Anthony Robert Kramer, 50, of Albertville, sentenced May 4 for gross misdemeanor second degree refusal to submit to testing to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 350 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, complete intensive supervision program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no same or similar violations.

Shawn Grant Krohn, 41, of Maple Lake, sentenced May 2 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 90 days jail, $25 fine; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $25 fine, pay $75 public defender co-payment, complete a Level I driving program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 3 days sentence to service, have no same or similar violations.

Tiasia Marie Merritt, 22, of St. Michael, sentenced April 28 for misdemeanor obstructing legal process to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no same or similar violations.

Robert Joseph Ramey, 31, of Albertville, sentenced April 28 for gross misdemeanor criminal damage to property to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 361 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, provide DNA sample, have no same or similar violations.

Alexis James Rea, 31, of Big Lake, sentenced May 1 for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, be placed on an alcohol monitor for 60 days, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, comply with ignition interlock program, submit to random testing, have no same or similar violations.

Andrew Joseph Rohwer, 33, of Buffalo, sentenced May 3 for felony controlled substance crime in the third degree to a stay of execution for thirty years on conditions of probation, serve 112 days jail, provide DNA sample, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the third degree to 112 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 112 days jail, concurrent.

Oscar Segura-Gutierrez, 27, of Buffalo, sentenced May 4 for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI to 360 days jail, $200 fine; 330 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, have no same or similar violations.

Matthew Robert Woods, 27, of Buffalo, sentenced May 2 for felony assault in the third degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, pay restitution, obtain permission before leaving the state, do not care for any child under the age of 14 years unless approved by probation agent, do not serve alcohol while at work, have no same or similar violations.

Wright County

Sheriff’s Report

April Ann Lewis, 33, of Monticello, was arrested May 1 in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for theft.

Candice Marie Goehring, 51, of Clearwater, was arrested May 1 in Clearwater on a Stearns County warrant for theft and a Scott County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Molly Anna Schuler, 19, of Buffalo, was arrested May 1 in Buffalo on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathon Lucas Smith, 25, of Albertville, was arrested May 1 in Albertville on a Stearns County warrant for third degree sale of a controlled substance.

Kayne Edward Mueller, 27, of Albertville, was arrested May 1 in Albertville on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.

Zachary Rich Dullinger, 27, of Monticello, was arrested May 2 in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement and a Mille Lacs County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Michael Wang, 28, of Monticello, was arrested May 2 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Jennifer Anne Roth, 51, of Monticello, was arrested May 2 in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for DWI violations.

Armonda Marie Ellis, 21, of Otsego, was arrested May 2 in Otsego on the charge of third degree criminal damage to property.

Andrew James Sebek, 27, of Monticello, was arrested May 3 in Monticello on Wright County warrants for third degree burglary and theft violations.

Nathan Lee Eck, 22, of Buffalo, was arrested May 4 in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for theft and Hennepin County warrants for receiving stolen property and theft violations.

Kenneth Steven Schirmers, 37 of Monticello, was arrested May 4 in Buffalo on a Sherburne County warrant for predatory offender violations.

Dustin Benjamin Skinner, 36, of Albertville, was arrested May 4 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for financial transaction card fraud.

Benjamin Michael Ogren, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested May 4 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Damian James Wagner, 41, of Buffalo, was arrested May 4 in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Craig Wayne Moore, 58, of Buffalo, was arrested May 4 in Buffalo on the charge of second degree DWI refusal to test.

Jerry Duane Winters, 31, of Monticello, was arrested May 4 in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault.

Ryan Allen Jacobson, 31, of Robbinsdale, was arrested May 4 in Monticello on a MN Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation.

Makayla Shea Huizenga, 25, of Sauk Rapids, was arrested May 5 in Monticello on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a Benton County warrant for a probation violation.

William Joseph V Bray, 31, of Rice, was arrested May 5 in Monticello on the charges of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, giving false information to law enforcement and a Benton County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Kerry Leroy Nystrom, 23, of St. Cloud, was arrested May 5 in Monticello on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a Stearns County warrant for possession of burglary tools.

Michael Jerome Stevens, 43, of Otsego, was arrested May 5 in Otsego on the charge of domestic assault.

Cory Nelson Spiegel, 28, of Sartell, was arrested May 6 in Monticello on the charges of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit currency and brass knuckles.

Justice David Elletson, 23, of Monticello, was arrested May 6 in Monticello on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Wesley Allen Haflich, 34, of Maple Lake, was arrested May 6 in Monticello on the charges of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit currency.

Katelin Marie Ferrell-Hernandez, 18, of South Haven, was arrested May 6 in Monticello on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and Wright County warrants for false information to law enforcement and counterfeiting currency.

Jacob Dean Thielman, 28, of Clearwater, was arrested May 6 in Clearwater on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County apprehension and detention order for interference with a 911 call.

Matthew Edgar Lemke, 25, of Otsego, was arrested May 6 in Otsego on a Wright County warrant for theft.

Jonathan Dale Seaboy-Lambert, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested May 6 in Buffalo Township on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree sale of a controlled substance.

Alexander Steven Heil, 18, of Monticello, was arrested May 7 in Monticello Township on the charge of liquor consumption under 21 and a Wright County apprehension and detention order for receiving stolen property.

There were 20 property damage accidents, 4 personal injury accidents, 3 hit and run accidents and 2 car deer accidents.

There were 3 arrests for DWI, 7 underage consumption arrests, 3 school bus stop arm violations and 83 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.