Boys track team finishes second at Mega Meet

For the third consecutive year, the Monti boys track and field team earned a second-place finish at the Sauk Rapids Mega Meet. Monti scored 85 points at this year’s 12-team meet, finishing behind only Centennial. CHS ran away with the meet, scoring 143 points. St. Francis and Little Falls finished in a tie for third with 68 points a piece.

Benefiting from one of the nicest running days of the year, Monti recorded six state honor roll performances at the meet, to go with three first-place finishes.

Two of those three first-place finishes, as well as one state honor roll time, belonged to Mikhale Maier. The hurdler pulled off the daily double, coming in first at both the 110-meter and 300-meter distances at the meet. Maier’s time of 41.8 seconds in the 300-meter event was nearly two seconds better than the field. It was also a personal best time, and a state honor roll time.

Monti’s third win came in the 4×200, which the Magic once again ran without their usual anchor in Nate Hoglund. The foursome of Jack Hoaby, Ryder Beckman, Charlie Voller, and Tyler Jassman crossed the line with a time of 1:30.89, another state honor roll time.

Voller had another outstanding all-around day for the Magic, finishing second in both the 400-meter race and 200-meter race. His time of 22.75 seconds in the 200-meter race was a personal best, and good for a state honor roll time.

Monti’s other dynamic sprint relay, the 4×100, finished third at the meet while posting yet another state honor roll time. The team of Kalvin Beal, Beckman, Jassman, and Ray Fasen finished in 44.73 seconds, just .03 seconds behind second-place Centennial.

Jassman picked up his third state honor roll performance of the day in the long jump, where he placed fourth with a personal best jump of 20-05.25. The junior also placed fourth in the 200-meter dash. Beal placed fourth in the 100-meter sprint, and the 4×800 relay team of Marcus LaVallee, Logan Wright, Mitchell Hughes and Matt Baloun earned a fourth-place finish as well.

Monti was scheduled to compete Tuesday evening at the True Team Section Meet in Brainerd. Monti will be at Buffalo for an M8 Invite next Tuesday, May 16, at 4 p.m.

