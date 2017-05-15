Curtis S. Fischer

Curtis Sterling Fischer, 75, of Brainerd, formerly of Monticello/Big Lake area passed away May 10, 2017 at the Minneapolis VA Hospital after battling cancer and complications from it.

He is survived by his wife Nickola (McPherson) Fischer; two daughters Angie Hardin and Christy Nolden; three grandchildren Lauren and Luke Nolden and Devon Hardin; three siblings Warren Fischer, Faye Fischer and Marlynne Melara; along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by father James Fischer, mother Elaine Larson, stepfather Donald Larson.

He served in the United States Armed Forces, was a Laborer and Business Agent for Laborer Union Local 563, a member of the American Legion and VFW of Monticello.

Funeral will be at Mary of Visitation on May 27th at 11 a.m. Burial at the Mary of Visitation cemetery and luncheon to follow at the church basement.