Harold “Hal” R. Krahl

Harold Krahl, age 88, of Monticello, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2017.

Hal was born in Minneapolis, MN on March 8, 1929. He graduated from North High School in Minneapolis. In 1951, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and served in the Korean War as a sergeant with the military police.

After being honorably discharged, he attended the University of Minnesota and studied business management. He was united in marriage to Olive “Olly” Marie Sheehy on September 10, 1955 at the Church of the Incarnation in Minneapolis.

Hal spent his working career in retail management which included Lampert lumber yards and the second Target Store in MN. He and his wife also owner Krahl’s Sporting Goods in Hopkins. Before retiring, he managed the Holiday Station Store in Rockford for many years.

An avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast, Hal enjoyed hunting, fishing, tennis, and golf. He was a member of St Henry’s Catholic Church for over 40 years and was a member of the Monticello VFW and American Legion.

Hal was preceded in death, by his wife, Olly; his parents.

He is survived by his daughters, Laurie (John) Erlandson and Tracey Krahl; grandchildren, Samantha Brennan, Charlie Erlandson, Matthew (Lyndsie) Erlandson and Amanda (Cameron) Prodoehl; great-grandchildren, Cooper Erlandson and Tucker Erlandson; sister-in-law, Patricia (Robert) Davis; nephews, Bill Davis and Kris Davis.

A graveside service at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls is currently being planned.

Peterson-Grimsmo, Chapel • 763-295-2918

www.peterson-grimsmo.com