Joseph A. Bentley, age 33 of Monticello, died on Thursday, November 10, 2016. Following a long, hard struggle with depression and addiction he sadly took his own life.

Joe was born on November 28, 1982 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids MN, the son of Terry and Linda Bentley.

Joe enjoyed music, playing guitar, and spending time with his children. He was a kind and loving soul.

Joe is survived by his parents Terry and Linda Bentley; his children Tadum Foss, Hunter and Ashton Glover and Isaiah and Evangeline Hamilton; brothers Jack and Matthew Bentley and sister Mysti Smith-Bentley. He also leaves his maternal grandmother Geri Wick and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be Friday May 19, 2017 at 2 pm at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway, Monticello. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the chapel. There will be a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

