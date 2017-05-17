Artist reports vandalism, damage to Montiview Park deer sculpture

Local artist Sue Seeger reported damage Tuesday to the deer sculpture she created for the city of Monticello.

Both the city of Monticello Parks Department and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the vandalism, the city stated in a news release.

The primary damage included the removal of one of the antlers and one of the ears; the antler was later found but the ear is still missing.

Other elements of the sculpture had also been tampered with but were still attached to the structure, the news release stated.

Seeger has graciously agreed to repair the sculpture, but city officials don’t have a timeline yet on when it will be complete.

In 2016, Seeger received an Artist Initiative Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board to create the sculpture, which she generously donated to the city of Monticello.

The deer, built from recycled mountain bike parts, was unveiled at Montiview Park in October 2016 and sits at the trailhead of the new mountain bike challenge course being developed in the park.

Citizens with any information about who might be responsible for the damage to the sculpture should contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.