Monticello Senior Center’s Hobby Day a busy, bustling success

By Pam Loidolt

Monticello Senior Center

The community center was bustling with kids when we had our Senior Hobby Day last week.

About 550 students from Pinewood Elementary came to the center with their teachers and helpers throughout the day.

I want to thank the very talented senior center participants who took their time to display and/or demonstrate their hobbies to the kids. It was an awesome Older Americans Month event!

We had the young ones at the center last week and the older ones this week.

Monday was the day of our Over 90’s Party and it was well attended. In fact, we were able to pay tribute to 36 people age 90+ that day. Isn’t that great? Thanks go out to everyone who attended and volunteered their time to help with the party.

There is one more Older Americans Month event coming up and we’d love to see you there.

Participants from the Elk River, Coon Rapids, and Monticello Senior Centers will get together on Wednesday, May 24 at River City Extreme.

This festive event starts with a delicious chicken dinner at 11:30 a.m. After dinner, people can choose to play bingo or in the cribbage or 500 card tournaments.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of all the games. The group will come back together after the games for tasty strawberry shortcake and the chance to win one of many prizes.

The cost for everything listed above is $13 per person and people should sign up in advance by calling us at 763-295-2000.

The cost to attend the senior center dances is just $7. Michael James and Midi will be providing the music for the May 25th dance, which will be held at VFW Post 8731 from 1-4 p.m. The admission charge includes a lunch served at 3 p.m.

If you like music, be sure to check out the May 23rd Jam Session. It will take place in the community center Mississippi Room from noon to 3 p.m.

This event is for musicians or anyone who wants to spend time with friends and listen to some good “Minnesota Back Porch” country music.

The Jam Sessions will continue on the 4th Tuesday of each month until December.

You can sign up in advance to join us for a delicious noon meal on the 23rd and then take in the Jam Session.People age 55+ can join us for delicious noon meals at the center four days each week.

Tuesday meals are provided by Chin Yuen, Wednesday by Russell’s on the Lake, Thursday by VFW Post 8731, and Friday by the Cornerstone Café.

The meal cost is $4 and people do need to sign up at least one business day in advance by 1 p.m. We are extremely lucky to be in partnership with the four restaurants I just mentioned for our Dinner Program.

We do not have regular meals at the senior center on Mondays, which is why that is the day of the week we chose for our monthly Lunch Bunch outing.

The destinations vary and this month the group will head to the Lake Café in Big Lake. Meet at the restaurant on Monday, May 22 at 11:30 a.m. for good food and good conversation.

Please let us know if you plan to go by calling us at 763-295-2000 so the group will know whom to expect.

You can call us if you wish to go on the next casino trip to the St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake Wisconsin on Monday, June 5.

The bus will depart the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at approximately 4:30 p.m. The bus ride is free and advance registration is necessary.

The River City Riders bike group met and as a group came up with some really great trail rides for the 2017 season.

The rides are held on Thursdays at 9 a.m. You can stop by the senior center to pick up a list of the weekly ride destinations if you are interested.

You can also be added to the group email list to receive details on each week’s ride.

The senior center Photo Club will meet next on Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. Anyone with an interest in photography is encouraged to attend and all skill levels are welcome. This group will also be taking occasional field trips. You can give me a call for more information.

There is quite a bit of interest in the senior center card tournaments.

John Halvorson was the winner of the last bridge tournament, with Lynda Rosdahl coming in second place and Jan Belsaas third. Earl Austad won last week’s cribbage tournament. Ruth Morgan came in second place and Duane Georges third. Ann Ramerth was the winner of the last weekly euchre tournament. Dick Kantor came in second place and Mary Kuechle and Ron Seth tied for third.

I hope you have a great week!

Activities the week of May 18-25:

Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. litter pick up, River City Riders; 11 a.m. Bingo Bash; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge

Fri. – 10:30 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 12:30 p.m. Q & A with Master Gardeners; 1 p.m. euchre tournament

Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open

Mon. – 9 a.m. pool tournament; 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch; 12:30 p.m. Legal Aid (by appt. only); 1 p.m. bridge tournament

Tues. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner, Jam Session; 1 p.m. 500, writing group

Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner

Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. River City Riders; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge

Dinner Menu the week of May 22:

Mon. – no dinner today

Tues. – beef egg foo young, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie

Wed. – Italian meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll

Thurs. – turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll

Fri. – grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce & tomato, coleslaw, potato chips