Monticello Times Calendar of Events

Library Teen Advisory

THURSDAY, MAY 18 – All teens are invited to the 5th annual Teen Advisory Board meeting and pizza party! This is your chance to let us know what you would like your library to do for you. Bring your suggestions and ideas for events, programs, books – and your appetite – from 5-6 p.m. For teens.

Mental Health Open House

THURSDAY, MAY 18 – May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The Monticello staff of Central Minnesota Mental Health Center is very excited to announce an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We look forward to sharing information and resources available in the Monticello office. We’d like to take this opportunity to promote Health Integration and partner with others to improve community wellbeing. Central Minnesota Mental Health Center is located at 407 Washington St. in Monticello. For information, call (763) 295-4001

Horticultural Plant Sale

SATURDAY, MAY 20 – The Wright County Horticultural Society 2017 Spring Plant Sale will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sturges Park in Buffalo. The Society will have a variety of plants for sale, including perennials, annuals, vegetables and shrubs. The wonderful variety of plants grown by our members is what makes the Wright County Horticultural Society Plant Sale so special and has earned us the reputation of “having something for everyone.” Knowledgeable Gardeners and Master Gardeners will be available to answer your questions. A portion of the proceeds from the Plant Sale will help the society maintain public gardens in the city of Buffalo. The Plant Sale will be held rain or shine. Payment is by cash or check only. For more information, contact Karen Deitering at (763) 276-1002 or Kathy Douglas at (763) 497-1979.

Library Saturday Cinema

SATURDAY, MAY 20 – Movies at the library? You bet! Bring a pillow and blanket; we’ll provide the popcorn. Next feature will start at 10:15 a.m. Contact the library for movie titles by calling (763)295-2322. For all ages.

Library Little Owls

MONDAY, MAY 22 – Join us for fun and lively evening activities with Sarah. The fun includes books, songs, flannel boards, a craft and games. Our next get-together is from 6:30-7:15. For kids ages 3-10 and their families.

Library Pizza, Book

TUESDAY, MAY 23 – Read our selected book for the month and join us for a lively discussion of the novel while eating pizza. Never fear; if you haven’t read the book, you can join us anyway. May’s title is The Odds of Loving Grover Cleveland by Rebekah Crane. Meeting time is 6:30-7:30 p.m. For teens. Sponsored by the city of Monticello and Friends of the Monticello Library.

Library Antique Appraisals

THURSDAY, MAY 25 – The Monticello Friends are bringing back antique expert Mark Moran, who has written over 25 books on antiques and collectibles and has appeared on the PBS “Antiques Roadshow” program. This special event will be held from 4:30-8 p.m. There will be a quick Friends meeting at 4:30 p.m. and then Mark will evaluate your personal items. Limit one object per person and 40 items total. Please register for a time slot by calling the library at (763) 295-2322. Additional guests are welcome to attend to observe and learn. A Legacy event. For additional information on library services, contact the Monticello Public Library at (763) 295-2322.

Ongoing Events

Celebrate Recovery

The Celebrate Recovery group in Monticello meets in the Covenant Church at 8585 Highway 25 N.E. Meetings are held Tuesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered recovery ministry for people with all kinds of hurts, habits and hang-ups. Examples are include unhealthy eating habits, spending habits, fear, grief, sexual temptations, divorce, anger, depression, family and relationship issues, codependency, and alcohol or drug addictions.

American Legion Post 260

The Monticello American Legion Post, Auxiliary Unit and American Legion Riders (ALRiders) meet monthly at the Legion located at 304 Elm St. The meeting time for the American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit is 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. The ALRiders will meet the 1st Wednesday of the month, also at 7:00PM. Any questions should be referred to Post Commander Richie Latham, Auxiliary President Cheryl Latham or Ride Director Jeff Grimm.

Learn Computers

Do you want to take a refresher course or learn more about computers? Come into the ABE Compuer Lab at the Monticello Workforce Center to learn keyboarding, QuickBooks, and Microsoft Office 2013: Word Processing, spreadsheets, PowerPoint, and databases. We also offer preperation for the Special Boiler’s License Examination and GED preperation. All services are open to the public and provided free of cost. You do not have to be unemployed to use these services. Call 763-271-3768 to get started.

Suicide Loss Support

If you have lost someone to suicide, you are not alone. There are people who care and want to help you. Facilitators are survivors, not therapists, and know the unique circumstances suicide presents. This group meets at the Buffalo Community Center every fourth Thursday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is no charge. For info, call Mary at (763) 267-7041. Parking is available in the back lot.

Rise of the Phoenix

The Central Minnnesota Sexual Assault Center offers a support group for women who have been victims of sexual assault or abuse. This group meets the first and third Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p .m. starting April 7 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9300 Jason Ave. N.E. in Monticello. This is a non-religious affiliated group. All support groups are free and confidential. Please call (320) 251-4357 for more information.

Parkinson’s Under Age 60

If you or anyone you know is 60 or under and has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, you are welcome to attend our group. We meet the 3rd Tuesday of each month from 6:30-8pm at Saron Lutheran Church in Big Lake, MN. Specific topics will be scheduled along with open forum. Any questions, please call Camille Johnson at 763-350-7401.

Organization of Women

The Sherburne-Wright Chapter of the National Organization of Women (NOW) meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Monticello Community Center. For more information, visit www.mnnow.org or contact us at [email protected]

Caregiver Support

A Parkinson’s Caregiver Support Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Monticello Senior Center, 505 Walnut St. A Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. And a Grief Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Quarterly workshops, educational sessions for professional and family caregivers are also provided throughout the year. Call Great River Faith in Action at 763-263-4277 for more information.

G.A.L.A.

G.A.L.A. stands for “Get A Life Again.” This is a group for widows and widowers. Meets twice monthly for lunch, social events, cards or games. For more information, call Lorna at (763) 498-3575 or Ruth at (763) 682-2204

Overeaters HOW Monticello

Is food a problem for you? Do you eat when you’re not hungry? Do you binge, purge or restrict? Find recovery in the 12 Steps. The 12-step group Monticello Overeaters Anonymous group meets Wednesdays rom 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fitness Evolution Yoga Studio, 133 Sandberg Road, Monticello. Contact Teresa L. for information at (763) 744-8951.

Overeaters Buffalo

Buffalo Overeaters Anonymous meets every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1200 Highway 25 South in Buffalo. Email any questions to [email protected]

Calendar Listings

