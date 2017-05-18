Lorraine Joyce Gustafson, 83, of Buffalo, MN, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Visitation was held at Zion Lutheran Church, 1200 Highway 25 S. Buffalo, MN on Thursday, May 11, 2017 beginning at 9 am. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am with Pastor Ted Vanderpan officiating. Lunch was served following the service with interment at 2:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery, 1229 River Street West, Monticello, MN.

Lorraine was born in Canby, MN to David and Bertha Slama on May 28, 1933. She moved to Minneapolis to attend beauty school after graduating from high school. During this time she met her husband, Maynard Gustafson, on a blind date. The two married May 16, 1953 in Marble Township, Lincoln County, MN. She raised 5 children before beginning her working career at Ebenezer Nursing Home (now known as Lake Ridge Care Center) where she first worked as a nurse’s aide and then a beautician for 37 years.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Gustafson; son, Rick Gustafson; sisters, Delores Anderson, Bernice Stamp, and Audrey Nord; and, brothers, Durvin Slama and Marvin Slama.

Lorraine is survived by her children Mylo (Jodi) Gustafson of Maple Grove; Dean (Vicky) Gustafson of Buffalo; Tamera (William) Allen of Austin, TX; Kevin Gustafson and Nancy Nelson of Brooklyn Center. She is also survived by grandchildren Brian, Corey and Melanie Gustafson, Jacquelyn Longhenry, and Derek Gustafson; brother, David Slama, and sister, Sylvia Hein; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews – and numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Lake Ridge Oasis Hospice Center and all of her wonderful friends who she held dear and met for coffee with over the years.

