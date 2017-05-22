Robert “Bob” A. Young, age 70, of Monticello, died May 10, 2017.

Preceded in death by parents Alva and Milda Young, sister Lorraine Berg Larson and brother Richard Larson.

Survived by the love of his life, Diana Cacas; sons, Scott (Jennifer), Ryan and Raymond Young; brother Jan Larson of Elysian, MN, many other family and close friends.

Bob served in the USMC and worked as a tool grinder at Northwest Automatic Products for more than 30 years.

A celebration of Life honoring Bob was held May 21, 2017 at VFW Post 8731 in Monticello.

The family would like to thank Monticello Cancer Center, North Memorial A6 unit, U of M BMT unit and St Croix Hospice for the wonderful care he received.

A private interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.