Wright County For the Record: May 9 to May 15

Wright County

Attorney’s Report

Demetris Jamar Mitchell, 33, of Clearwater, sentenced May 8 for probation violations for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 5 days sentence to service.

Andrew James Sebek, 27, of Monticello, sentenced May 2 for probation violations for felony burglary in the third degree to 20 days jail.

Sheriff’s Report

Samuel Piper Quiring, 19, of Crystal, was arrested May 8 in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for liquor consumption under 21.

Daniel Gary Beach, 33, of Elk River, was arrested May 8 in Monticello on the charge of third degree DWI.

Steven Charles Peglow, 56, of Monticello, was arrested May 8 in Monticello on the charge of third degree DWI.

David Ray Balder, 35, of Monticello, was arrested May 9 in Buffalo on the charge of first degree criminal sexual conduct.

Daniel Lee Westphal, 35, of Buffalo, was arrested May 9 in Albertville on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for second degree DWI refusal to test.

Jeffrey Allen Swenson, 45, of Buffalo, was arrested May 9 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree assault.

Alexey James Pederson, 23, of Big Lake, was arrested in May 10 Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for false information to law enforcement.

Alexander Steven Heil, 18, of Monticello, was arrested May 10 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for liquor consumption under 21.

John Joseph Coolen, 36, of Buffalo, was arrested May 10 in St. Michael on the charge of second degree DWI refusal to test.

Robert Joseph Smith, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested May 10 in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for disorderly conduct.

Sunny Altair Michalicek, 33, of Buffalo, was arrested May 11 in Buffalo on the charge of second degree DWI refusal to test and a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI violations.

Chelsea Elizabeth Nelson, 26, of Monticello, was arrested May 11 in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for DWI violations.

Preston Alan Bredow, 20, of Monticello, was arrested May 11 in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Amos Benjamin Andrews, 38, of Monticello, was arrested May 12 in Monticello on Wright County warrants for terroristic threats and domestic abuse.

Richard Edward Yaeger, 67, of Monticello, was arrested May 12 in Monticello on the charge of third degree DWI.

Ronald Allan Shaffer, 40, of Fremont, OH, was arrested May 12 in Monticello on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Carrie Jean Schoenthaler, 58, of Albertville, was arrested May 12 in Albertville on the charges of domestic assault and fourth degree assault.

Justin David Relf, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested May 12 in Buffalo on the charges of third degree DWI test refusal and fleeing law enforcement.

Jestin Gonzalez, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested May 13 in Buffalo on the charges of third degree DWI test refusal and obstruction of legal process.

Mallory Lynn Neumann, 27, of Monticello, was arrested May 13 in Monticello on a Carver County warrant for disorderly conduct.

Michael Gordon Holte, 50, of Buffalo, was arrested May 13 in Buffalo on the charge of third degree DWI.

Henry Rhodes Wilson, 57, of St. Cloud, was arrested May 13 in Monticello on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.

Rodney David Durre, 47, of St. Michael, was arrested May 14 in St. Michael on the charge of domestic assault.

Eric Robert G Elletson-Smith, 22, of Monticello, was arrested May 15 in Buffalo on a Hennepin County warrant for driving after suspension.

There were 22 property damage accidents, 9 personal injury accidents, 1 hit and run accidents and no car deer accidents.

There were 11 arrests for DWI, 3 underage consumption arrests, 3 school bus stop arm violations and 92 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.