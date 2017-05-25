Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MONTICELLO

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statute 13D.04, notice is hereby given that a public hearing of the Monticello Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the following matter:

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

DATE: Tuesday, June 6th, 2017

HEARING LOCATION: Mississippi Room, Monticello Community Center

HEARING SUBJECT: Consideration of a request to amend the Monticello Zoning Ordinance Chapter 5, Section 3 for regulations for accessory use outdoor storage in industrial districts.

PROPERTY LOCATION:

City of Monticello

APPLICANT: City of Monticello

Angela Schumann, Community Development Director

Oral testimony will be accepted on the above subjects, and all persons desiring to be heard on referenced subjects will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may be taken at the Monticello City Hall, 505 Walnut Street, Suite 1, Monticello, MN 55362 until the date of the hearing. Questions may be directed to the City of Monticello at 763-295-2711.

Note: Recommendations of the Planning Commission will be subject to the approval or denial of the City Council.

Date Posted: May 15th, 2017

Published in the

Monticello Times

May 25, 2017

690916