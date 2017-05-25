Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO

WRIGHT COUNTY, MINNESOTA

SUMMARY ORDINANCE NO. 665A A SUMMARY ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY CODE, TITLE 3,

ADDING SECTION 20 – MOBILE FOOD UNITS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on May 8, 2017, Ordinance No. 665 was adopted by the City Council of the City of Monticello, Minnesota. Due to the lengthy nature of Ordinance No. 665, the following Summary Ordinance No. 665A has been prepared for publication as authorized by state law.

The ordinance adopted by the Council amends Title 3 of the Monticello Zoning Code. The general purpose of the ordinance amendments are to clarify various chapters and sections with changes to the following:

20.1 Purpose

20.2 Definitions

20.3 License Applications

20.4 Conditions of Licensing

20.5 Suspension or Revocation of License

A printed copy of the whole ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the Citys regular office hours. The complete ordinance will be posted on the Citys website following publication.

APPROVED FOR PUBLICATION by the City Council of Monticello, Minnesota, this 8th day of May, 2017.

CITY OF MONTICELLO

/s/ Brian Stumpf,

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jeff ONeill,

City Administrator

VOTING IN FAVOR: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart, and Stumpf

VOTING IN OPPOSITION: None.

Published in the

Monticello Times

May 25, 2017

