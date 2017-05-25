Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO WRIGHT COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 666

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2017 FEE SCHEDULE

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTICELLO ORDAINS:

Section 1. The Fee Schedule category, Licenses/Permits, of the Monticello City Code shall be amended as follows:

Mobile Food Unit

Temporary Permit $10

Annual Permit $50

Section 4. This Ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its passage and publication according to law.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Monticello this 8th day of May, 2017.

CITY OF MONTICELLO

/s/ Brian Stumpf,

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jeff ONeill,

City Administrator

VOTING IN FAVOR: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart, and Stumpf VOTING IN OPPOSITION: None

Published in the

Monticello Times

May 25, 2017

692295