Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO WRIGHT COUNTY,

MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE NO. 666
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2017 FEE SCHEDULE
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTICELLO ORDAINS:
Section 1. The Fee Schedule category, Licenses/Permits, of the Monticello City Code shall be amended as follows:
Mobile Food Unit
Temporary Permit $10
Annual Permit $50
Section 4. This Ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its passage and publication according to law.
Adopted by the City Council of the City of Monticello this 8th day of May, 2017.
CITY OF MONTICELLO
/s/ Brian Stumpf,
Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Jeff ONeill,
City Administrator
VOTING IN FAVOR: Davidson, Fair, Gabler, Hilgart, and Stumpf VOTING IN OPPOSITION: None
Published in the
Monticello Times
May 25, 2017
692295