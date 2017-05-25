Probates – AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WRIGHT

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 86-PR-17-2068

In Re: Estate of

Milo Peter Magnan,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.. a hearing will be held in this Court at Buffalo, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated February 24,1999, and for the appointment of Cindy L. Jensen, whose address is 6617 County Line Road SE, Delano, Minnesota, 55328 as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: May 17, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Ann Isham

Deputy

/s/ Monica Tschumper

Court Administrator

JEDDELOH & SNYDER, PA

Gwen M. Anderson

MN#169766

35 Lake Street South,

P.O. Box 205

Big Lake, MN 55309

Telephone: 763-262-2889

Facsimile: 763-262-6889

Published in the

Monticello Times

May 25, June 1, 2017

691126