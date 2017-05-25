School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 882

MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA

REGULAR school board MEETING

The Monticello Board of Education held their school board meeting on Monday, May 1st, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Middle School Board Room. Board Members Present: Jill Bartlett, Melissa (Missy) Hanson, Jeff Hegle, Carol McNaughton, Robbie Smith, William (Bill) Spartz, Dr. Jim Johnson, Superintendent Board Members Absent: none Also present: District Administrators and community guests. Location: School District Board Room Monticello Middle School Date: Monday, May 1st, 2017 Time: 6:00 p.m.

AGENDA:

1. Call to Order – 6:00 pm

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of the Agenda Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Jeff Hegle motion carried. Approved 6-0

4. Citizens Comments none

5. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Minutes Regular Meeting, April 3, 2017

B. Consideration of Bills, Payroll, and Receipts

C. Personnel Matters attached General Fund $ 1,566,748.19 Total Bills $4,427,560.94

6. Presentation of Donations to the District Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following donations for board approval.

A. $1,863.22 from J and K Pizza (Primo Pizza) to the Monticello School District for students in need

B. $9,915.00 from Cargill to Monticello Middle School for STEM stations in the Media Center

C. $1000.00 from the family of Robert Borgwardt (Patrice Bogarts uncle) to the Trap Shooting Program at Monticello High School for student fees for students in need

D. $6,600.00 from the Monticello American Legion to the Monticello School District for School Patrol Camp Registration for all members of the 17-18 School Patrols from LME and PWE

E. Arm Propel Attachment for a Wheelchair from Sherri Liebl to the Monticello School District

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 6-0

7. Monticello Strong Program Presentation Students and Staff from Monticello High School gave an overview of the Monticello Strong Interact Club.

8. Non-General Fund Budget Proposal for FY18 Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services presented the first look at the non-General budgets for FY18.

Food Service- revenues of $2,099,375 and total expenditures of $2,112,522 resulting in a projected fund balance at the end of the year of $175,120.

Community Service – revenues of $2,923,881 and total expenditures of $2,908,346, resulting in a projected combined fund balance for all four Community Service funds of $808,195 Hockey – revenues of $406,009 and total expenditures of $406,009.

Building Construction – Revenue shows a total of $1,018,000, expense budget is estimated at $19,316,065 Debt Service – Revenues of $3,309,701 and total expenditures of $3,375,078 OPEB Trust – Projected expense is estimated at $75,700 based on health insurance rates and the list of known employee retirements. Projecting approximately $35,000 in interest revenue, the ending fund balance for June 30, 2018 is projected to stay around $1.9 million.

9. Proposal for Breakfast and Lunch Prices for the 2017-18 School Year Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services requested board approval for an increase just Lunch Prices for the 2017-18 school year. Elementary prices will be $2.55 and Secondary will be $2.70. Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Carol McNaughton Board members voting aye – 5 Opposed -1 Robbie Smith motion carried. Approved 5-1 At 7pm board member Jeff Hegle left the meeting.

10. Construction Project Update Bruce Hanson, Director of Building and Grounds updated board members on the districtwide construction projects.

11. Student Representative Report Taylor Arthur, Monticello High School Student Representative reported on the following high school events and activities; Spring Sports updates and stats, Prom, trip to Washington DC, Senior Countdown and Finals.

12. Adjourn 7:20pm Approved by: Missy Hanson Seconded by: Carol McNaughton motion carried. Approved 5-0

Carol McNaughton

Secretary/Clerk

Future School Board Meeting Dates Special Meeting May 15, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting June 5, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting July 10, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting August 7, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room Special Meeting August 21, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting September 11, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room Special Meeting September 18, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting October 2, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting November 6, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room Special Meeting November 20, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting December 4, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room Special Meeting December 18, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room This material is only a summary; the full text is available for public inspection at the administrative offices of the School District. A copy of the proceedings, other than attachments to the minutes, is available without cost at the offices of the Monticello School District or on line at www.monticello.k12.mn.us.

