Boys lacrosse season ‘a huge step up’

Riley McAlpine unleashes a shot during Monti’s game against Providence Academy earlier this season. McAlpine has been an instrumental part of Monti’s attack this season. (Photos by Clay Sawatzke)

“A huge step up.”

That’s how Coach Erik Hanson classified this season for the Magic boys lacrosse team, which was set to wrap up its regular season schedule on Tuesday night, after this edition of the Monticello Times went to press.

Monti, 13-9 winners against St. Cloud on Monday night, was guaranteed of a .500 or better record regardless of what happened in the season finale against a strong Delano squad on Tuesday. Monti’s win against St. Cloud Monday pushed them to 7-6 and increased their chances of hosting a home section game for the first time in program history. Hanson said that’s a goal that Monti has been stressing for a better part of this season.

“That’s what we’ve been telling the kids – this could be the first game where Monti would host,” said Hanson. “That’s pretty big for the kids to strive for.”

With 12 teams in Section 8, the top four get first round byes and the next four get to host a first round game. Hanson hopes to have a little breathing room.

“If we could get a 6 or 7 seed, I’d be happy,” he said. Freshman Jared Pearson leaves a defender in the dust.

They may have helped provide that breathing room Monday by beating St. Cloud, a fellow Section 8 squad.

Hanson said that Monti played a great first half, then hung on for the victory.

“The kids knew that it was pretty much a must for us to get that win,” he said. “They were a little more hungry.”

Casey Chiodo led Monti with five goals in the contest, while freshman Jared Pearson added four. Hanson said that the freshman has been a really valuable player for Monti as of late.

“Jared has really stepped up,” he said. “He’s really gotten into his own.”

Monti also got individual goals from Riley McAlpine, Maverick Wools, Gabe Severson, and Carter Hanson in the contest.

Severson is another player that Hanson said has been a key contributor for the Magic, particularly in picking up ground balls. Monday he was second on the team with six.

“Gabe’s a really good, aggressive kid,” said Hanson.

Calvin Dahlheimer picked up the win in net for Monticello, stopping 11 shots during the game.

Monday’s win was a big morale boost for the Magic, said Hanson, as Monti was coming off a 9-8 heartbreaker against Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Friday. Hanson led Monti with three goals in that contest while Chiodo and McAlpine each added two and Pearson scored one.

Offense is one area where the Magic continue to look for improvement. Hanson said teams have long figured out that Chiodo is Monti’s go to player, and that the Magic need to keep finding other ways to score. The coach said that in the first half of the last two contests, Monti has done a good job of that. Now they just need to do it for all 48 minutes, according to Hanson.

Even still, as far as putting a whole season together, this has been the best one for the Magic yet. And in more ways than one too. With more than 50 kids out in the program, Hanson sees the program continuing to grow.

“The JV and younger kids see the success we’ve had this year, and kids want to be involved,” said Hanson. “This year has been a huge step for us.”

The next step is securing that first round home game, and hopefully doing something with it.

“Getting a home game, and getting our first postseason win would be our goal,” said Hanson.

The Section 8 Tournament begins Tuesday, May 30. Monti will find out later this week if they get to host a first round game. Following that, second round play will be held on Thursday, June 1, at the home of the high seed. The semifinal round is scheduled for June 5, and the championship game will be June 7 at Park Center High School.

