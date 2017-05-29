Memorial Day ceremonies held in Monticello

Memorial Day 2017 observances in Monticello were planned jointly by the Monticello American Legion Post 260 and Monticello VFW Post 8731.

Wreath-laying services and honor guard gun salutes were held at 9:30 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery (VFW Honor Guard), at 10 a.m. at Ellison Park Memorial (VFW Honor Guard) and St. Henry’s Catholic Cemetery (American Legion Honor Guard).

The ceremonies at Riverside Cemetery began at 10:30 a.m. and included speaker John Pearson, wreath laying services and gun salutes by both honor guards, and music provided by the Monticello High School Band, directed by Brett Krohn.

At 11:45 a.m. the Honor Guards with colors, as well as members of the VFW and American Legion lined up at West Third Street and Walnut Street for a Memorial Day Procession.

The procession traveled west on Third Street, ending at the American Legion on Elm Street.

Photos by Tim Hennagir – [email protected]