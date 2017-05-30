Julie B. Grow

Julie Grow, age 86 of Harlingen, TX, passed away on May 28, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Grow; son, Bradley Grow; her parents; 11 siblings.

Julie is survived by her children, Nancy Gable, Steven Grow, and Terry Banyai; grandchildren, Rena Gable (John Cox), Tony Gable, and Amber (Paul) Hagen; great-grandchildren, Dylan Cox, Kandell Hagen, and Korra Hagen; brother, Francis “Franny” (Greekie) Veit; special caregivers, Janna Hagen and her son, Otto; other family and many friends.

Julie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved the outdoors, fish fries, golfing, bingo and gambling to name a few. She touched many hearts throughout her life’s journey and will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Julie’s Life will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E Broadway, Monticello, with visitation starting at 1 p.m.

Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918

www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com