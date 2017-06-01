Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY

OF STATE AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE

OF ASSUMED NAME

Minnesota Statutes, 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME:

Mud Puddle Imaginings

PRINCIPAL PLACE

OF BUSINESS:

9127 Parkington Circle NE

Otsego, MN 55330

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Debra M. Yauk

9127 Parkington Circle NE

Otsego, MN 55330

This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number 269538

Originally filed on June 11, 2002

Under the name Mud Puddle Clay Creations

I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

DATE FILED: May 24, 2017

SIGNED BY: Debra Yauk

Published in the

Monticello Times

June 1, 8, 2017

694262