Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY

OF STATE AMENDMENT
TO CERTIFICATE
OF ASSUMED NAME
Minnesota Statutes, 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME:
Mud Puddle Imaginings
PRINCIPAL PLACE
OF BUSINESS:
9127 Parkington Circle NE
Otsego, MN 55330
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Debra M. Yauk
9127 Parkington Circle NE
Otsego, MN 55330
This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number 269538
Originally filed on June 11, 2002
Under the name Mud Puddle Clay Creations
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE FILED: May 24, 2017
SIGNED BY: Debra Yauk
Published in the
Monticello Times
June 1, 8, 2017
694262