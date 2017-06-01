Girls lacrosse looks to put finishing touch on strong season

Oriana Johnson unleashes a shot toward the net during Monti’s game against Orono last week. Monti lost by one, but bounced back to beat Becker 18-11 in the opening round of sections Tuesday. (Photos by Clay Sawatzke)

The Magic girls lacrosse team put a cap on the 2017 regular season Thursday evening with a 15-14 loss to Orono in a thrilling, back-and-forth affair.

Monti led early in both halves before falling behind late and then almost rallying for the game-tying goal in the final seconds of the contest.

“I thought we played great,” said Coach Jenna Kurka. “If we played for another 2, 3, or 4 minutes, the score could’ve changed again three more times, that’s the type of game it was.”

One of the things Kurka was most pleased with was Monti rallying to give themselves a chance in the final minutes. Orono went up by two goals with three minutes to go before Monti got a goal from Kenzie Kitzman to move back within one. In a similar situation a few days prior against St. Cloud, Monti was never able to get the ball back and get a good look at a tying goal. This time, the defense harassed Orono into a turnover and Monti got one final crack at a tying goal in the final 30 seconds. Unfortunately for the Magic, it wasn’t to be. But still, the effort to get that look showed a lot of progress to Kurka. And progress is something that’s been a key all season. With a number of new girls on the roster this year after graduating a big senior class last year, Monti has made significant strides from the start of this season to now, where they’re pushing big programs to the final horn.

“To be competitive with the Tech’s and the Orono’s, is really fun to see,” said Kurka.

Oriana Johnson, a junior and one of Monti’s stars, agreed that the team has really come along.

“There were a lot of new girls that had to step up and they’ve done a really good job,” she said. “We’ve grown a lot throughout the season. I think we’re going to surprise people in sections.”

Senior Brooke Bechtold, one of two captains on the team along with Johnson, said Monti seems to learn something each time out.

“We keep taking things from every game and we keep improving,” she said.

If Monti is to surprise teams at the section tournament, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday after this edition of the Monticello Times went to press, Johnson and Kitzman will likely shoulder a lot of the scoring load.

That is, after all, the way it has been for a majority of the season. Against Orono on Thursday it was Johnson leading the team with four goals, while Kitzman added three. Bechtold also scored three times for Monti. Earlier in the week, in a 12-10 victory against Delano, Kitzman tallied seven goals to help pace the Magic.

Johnson said her and her classmate have definitely had fun on the attack this season.

“We work together really well,” she said. “We just click kind of.”

Kurka has seen the same thing.

“They are a huge source of our attack,” she said. “They do a nice job of playing off each other.”

But both Kurka and the players were quick to point out that when Monti’s having success it’s because the whole team is helping to carry the load. Magic senior Camryn Wilson carries the ball in the offensive zone.

“We’re the kind of team where everybody needs to play and contribute,” said Kurka, pointing out that Monti has several girls that have played different roles throughout the year. “It’s really a team effort.”

Johnson said that Monti’s ability to transition up the field is its biggest strength.

“We move the ball really well together,” she said. “We can get it from the defensive zone to the attack zone really fast.”

Kurka has also been proud of the way the team has battled through adversity at times this season. One player in particular is Hailey Walker, who made her first varsity appearance at goaltender during this season. From that point on she has been the team’s starting keeper. Last Tuesday she made six saves to pick up the win against Delano-Rockford.

“She has been phenomenal,” said Kurka. “I don’t think we could’ve asked her to do a better job.”

The team as a whole has had a tremendous outlook all season, according to the coach.

“Just to see them stick with it and come to practice every day with a good attitude, that’s all you can really ask for as a coach,” she said.

With the regular season now wrapped, and Monti getting started in postseason play, both Kurka and the girls are looking to go out fighting. Monti was seeded eighth in the 12-team Section 8A, meaning they were scheduled to open with a game against No. 9 Becker at home on Tuesday evening. The winner will advance to take on top-seeded Maple Grove at MGHS at 4 p.m. Thursday.

“We’re just really excited to get started,” said Kurka, adding that Monti is looking to improve on last year’s first-round exit. “We just want to play our best lacrosse and see what happens.”

Bechtold, who has been a part of the program since it’s inaugural season three years ago, is hoping to go out with a bang.

“I want to go as far as we can, leave everything on the field and have no regrets,” she said.

UPDATE: Monti beat Becker 18-11 Tuesday afternoon at MHS to move on to the section quarterfinal round. The Magic play at top-seeded Maple Grove at 4 p.m. today.

