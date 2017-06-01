Notice of Public Hearings – MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

TO VACATE AND TRANSFER ADMINISTRATIVE CONTROL OF A PORTION OF A SCIENTIFIC AND NATURAL AREA

A public hearing will be conducted by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to receive public comments regarding the potential for vacating and transferring 5.5 acres of land of the 142 acre Mississippi River Islands Scientific and Natural Area (SNA). This would allow continued use of the campsite on the west end of Dimmick Island as part of the Mississippi River State Water Trail. This is a cooperative and collaborative effort between the DNRs SNA Program and the Water Trails Program to benefit both programs in continuing management of the respective facilities and providing education and recreation opportunities for the public. The hearing will be held June 14, 2017, 6:00 7:00 pm, or until all testimony is taken, at the Lions Park Community Center located at 1104 Lions Park Drive, Elk River, MN, 55330.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive public input regarding changes to the designation order establishing Mississippi River Islands Scientific and Natural Area (SNA) that would remove 5.5 acres of land on what is known as Dimmick Island from the SNA, and described as:

That part of Government Lot 4, Section 2, Township 32 North, Range 27 West, Sherburne County, Minnesota, lying west of the following described line:

Commencing at the northeast corner of said Section 2, thence North 89 degrees 42 minutes 55 seconds West, assumed bearing, along the north line of said Section 2, a distance of 2459.10 feet to a witness corner on said north line; thence South 84 degrees 58 minutes 31 seconds West 1958.84 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING of the line to be described; thence South 00 degrees 37 minutes 40 seconds East 1000.00 feet and there terminating.

It is proposed that this parcel of land be removed from Mississippi River Islands SNA due to historical use of this parcel as a campsite and the inconsistency of this use with activities allowed in SNAs. The campsite is part of a system of rustic sites along the Mississippi River State Water Trail that provide rest areas and campsites for public use. If, after public hearing, the removal of this land from Mississippi River Islands SNA is determined to be in the public interest, the Commissioner of Natural Resources would remove its Scientific and Natural Area designation and the DNR would continue to maintain the campsite as part of the Mississippi River State Water Trail.

Mississippi River Islands SNA, located partly in both Sherburne and Wright counties along the Mississippi River, was designated as a Scientific and Natural Area in 1979 in order to protect lands that contain undisturbed southern terrace and floodplain forest and species that occur within these habitats. Mississippi River Islands SNA is designated as a Public-Use unit and is now open to the public for activities such as hiking, bird-watching, and nature photography.

Information on resources and location of Mississippi River Islands SNA can be found at http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/snas/list.html by choosing it from an alphabetical listing of all SNAs.

At the hearing, a hearing official will record all testimony regarding the proposed change to the SNAs designation order. DNR staff will be present to answer questions on these matters. Written statements on this subject will also be accepted until June 21, 2017. Testimony may be emailed to [email protected] (please put Mississippi River Islands SNA in the subject line) or sent by U.S. mail to the Public Hearing Officer [Gina Bonsignore, c/o Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 1200 Warner Road, St. Paul, MN 55106] (please specify Mississippi River Islands SNA in your comments).

Published in the

Monticello Times

June 1, 2017

694372