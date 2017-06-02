Jerry Norman Berthiaume, age 72, of Big Lake passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol; children David of Big Lake, Doug (Michelle) of Monticello, Dan (Shannon) of Becker; grandchildren Bethany, Brittney, Megan, Jakob, Noah, Joshua; sisters Jennaur Bednarski and Carol (Russ) Kolstad.

Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Josephine; sister Cecilia; brother Lawrence.

Everyone knew and loved Jerry’s sarcastic humor. He loved his family, being a grandpa, outdoors, fishing and cars. He also loved his Boxer dogs Koda, Maddy, Lucy and Abby.

Memorial Service Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway in Monticello with a visitation starting at 4 p.m.