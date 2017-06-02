Softball starts strong before faltering late in section tourney

Faith Kopff slides in safely during a Magic softball game earlier this season. Kopff and the Magic won their first two section games last week before their season came to an end with two losses on Tuesday. (Photos by Clay Sawatzke)

Freshman Caitlin Hinz had a sensational regular season for the Magic softball team. Through two games, she’s been even better in the postseason.

In more ways than one Hinz has helped power Monti to a 2-0 start in the section tournament and a spot in the final three of Section 5AAA.

The third-seeded Magic started postseason play last Tuesday with a 12-4 win against Dassel-Cokato at home. They followed that up Thursday with a 2-1 road win against No. 2 Becker, advancing Monti to the final of the winners bracket in the double elimination tournament.

In the opening round win, Monti jumped all over the Chargers early. Becca Olson started the party by driving in two runs in the second inning. Later in the inning, Jamie Axelberg knocked in a run of her own to put Monti up 3-0. A sacrifice fly from Emma Blackstone in the third inning made it 4-0, and Monti seemed ready to cruise.

The Chargers, however, had other plans. The sixth-seed in the section tournament, DC showed off its hitting prowess in the fourth inning. With the wind blowing out, the Chargers lifted two two-run home runs out of the park to knot the score at four.

It wouldn’t stay that way for long. In the bottom of the inning, Monti put two runners on base for none other than Hinz. The cleanup hitter delivered. Hinz smashed a home run over the right center fence to give Monti the lead back at 7-4, and erase the bad memories from the top half of the inning.

Hinz said after the game that she enjoys the opportunity to help her own cause.

“It gives me more confidence when I’m up at the plate and able to put something toward the offense,” said Hinz, who added she was “so happy” after the home run. Caitlin Hinz delivers a pitch toward home plate. Hinz, just a freshman, starred for Monti both in the circle and at the plate this season.

Coach Mary Libbesmeier said it was clear that Hinz wanted to atone for the two home runs allowed in the top half of the inning.

“She wanted to come back and own whatever took place with the home runs and she wanted her shot at putting it right back and evening the score,” said Libbesmeier.

The coach also noted that Monti’s quick response showed just how far the team has come from early in the season.

“I think that was huge for us to come back – obviously showed where our mindset was and that we weren’t giving up,” she said. “At one point in time that totally would’ve taken the wind out of our sail. It shows how much this team has grown and advanced.”

Dassel would threaten again in the fifth inning, but with the bases loaded and one out Hinz proceeded to strike out the next two batters to get out of the jam.

Monti added two more runs in the fifth, and three more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

In between all of the late runs scored, Monti’s defense did some showing off. Olson, Monti’s catcher, threw out a would-be base-stealer in the sixth inning. Libbesmeier said that Olson has been a constant for the Magic this season, helping to guide Hinz during her first season at the varsity level.

“Becca’s done such a fine job. She’s owned that role and she’s done an amazing job with it,” said Libbesmeier.

The win was big for Monti for more reasons than one. Not only did it advance Monti in the section bracket, but it also helped this year’s upperclassmen gain some revenge against the program that knocked them out last year.

Axelberg said after the game that it had definitely been a motivating factor coming in.

“We had unfinished business with Dassel from last year,” she said. “We took care of [it].”

In the second round, Monti took down the Bulldogs in a nail-biter.

Once again, it was Hinz providing the firepower. In the opening frame of the game, Hinz stepped to the plate with two outs and Axelberg (who reached on a base hit) on base. Monti’s slugger got a pitch she liked and lifted it deep to centerfield. It bounced off the top of the centerfield fence, and according to Libbesmeier everything after that seemed to happen in slow motion.

“It took forever for it to come down,” she said. But when it did come down, it fell on the far side of the fence for a two-run home run and a lead that Hinz and the Magic would not relinquish.

Getting off to a fast start in such a big game was key for Monti, said Libbesmeier.

“Anytime that you play with the lead, it really adds a lot of confidence and takes a little pressure off,” she said.

Monti would need that, because Becker’s offense put pressure on Monti almost the entire afternoon. In each of the first five innings the Bulldogs had a runner in scoring position. But only once, in the fifth, did they get a runner to home plate. Every other time, Hinz and the Magic defense stood tall.

“Our defense held strong and turned balls that were in play into outs,” said Libbesmeier, noting that the Magic made zero errors in the contest.

And Hinz, as she has done all year, battled and battled and battled. The freshman threw all seven innings, allowing six hits and five walks but striking out nine batters and allowing just the one run.

“She shows her presence and it’s known,” said Libbesmeier, about the freshman star. “She has an amazing attitude, she can always find the positive in things. And her work ethic is incredible. She’s a very well-rounded player.”

Likewise, Monti is playing like a very well-rounded team at the moment. The coach has been happy with nearly every aspect of Monti’s game in recent outings.

“From pitching to defense to offense to base-running, everything has come together really well,” said Libbesmeier.

Just before this edition of the Monticello Times went to press, Monti dropped a 2-0 pitchers dual to Rocori Tuesday. Monti was scheduled to play an elimination game later Tuesday evening. Should they win, they would advance to a rematch with Rocori on Thursday afternoon in Sauk Rapids.

UPDATE: Monti lost to Big Lake Tuesday night, eliminating the Magic from the section tournament. Big Lake went on to beat Rocori twice, earning a state berth. Pick up next week’s Monticello Times for a recap of Monti’s tournament and season.

