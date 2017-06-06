Thomas “Axel” Gordon Link

Tom Link, age 62, of Monticello, passed away on June 3, 2017.

Cherished son, beloved brother, and loving uncle. Hunter, fisherman, and dog trainer.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon; grandparents, Clinton and Georgia Gould and Hiram and Minnie Link.

Tom is survived by his mother, Phyllis; siblings, Brenda Link, Bill (Pam), Jimmy, and Mary Link; nephews, Clint (Chrissy), Brandon (Bri), Aaron (Nicole), Trevor, and Anthony; aunt, Sandee Gould; much loved black labs, presently, Missy and Lady; other family and friends.

Funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E Broadway, Monticello. Visitation one hour prior to service on Thursday and also from 4-8 p.m. (7 p.m. – Remembrance) on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, all at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.

Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918

www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com