Big restaurant celebration coming up at Monticello Senior Center

By Pam Loidolt

Monticello Senior Center

The senior center Dinner Program is successful thanks to the four restaurants that provide the food. We want to say “thank you” to Chin Yuen, Russell’s on the Lake, VFW Post 8731, and the Cornerstone Café.

The restaurant owners/staff will be invited to dine at the center on the day their restaurant provides the food during the week of June 27-30.

Please come to dinner that week to show your appreciation to these wonderful restaurants and say, “Thank You” in person.

The meal cost is $4 and you do need to sign up for dinner at least one business day in advance by 1 p.m. and can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000.

The food that the restaurants provide for our Dinner Program is transported by some very dedicated volunteers.

Thanks go to Jerrie Ahrens, Steve Bromberg, and Bob Mueller for taking their time to bring the food to the center.

We could use a couple more volunteers to help with this. If you can help or would like more information, please give me a call.

We want to thank the members of VFW Post 8731 for the $200 contribution they recently made to our center.

The financial support that the VFW gives our center is abundant and really enhances our programming ability. Thanks, VFW members!

The VFW also helps us out by allowing us to hold our monthly dances in their facility. Michael James & Midi will be providing the music for the senior center dance on Thursday, June 22, from 1-4 p.m. There is a $7 admission charge, which includes a lunch served at 3 p.m.

If you like back porch country music, be sure to come to the senior center Jam Session on Sunday, June 11.

This event will take place in the community center Mississippi Room from noon to 3 p.m. This is the first time we have held a Jam Session on a Sunday and are excited to give it a try.

We will continue hosting a Jam Session on the 4th Tuesday of the month from noon to 3 p.m. as well.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Jam Sessions – you can come and play or simply sit and listen to the music.

Our monthly Movie Matinee features are also held in the Mississippi Room and the next one we will be showing is called, “Horse Dancer.” When one of America’s most promising young gymnasts, Samantha Wick, is cut from the Olympic team, she decides to follow her dreams of horseback riding by joining a girl’s horse camp. With financial troubles threatening to shut the camp down, Samantha uses her gymnastic prowess to start a horse dancing team to raise money to save the camp. “Horse Dancer” will be shown at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 on the big screen. This heart-warming movie is rated G and fresh popcorn will be served.

Another event we use the Mississippi Room for each month is our Birthday & Anniversary dinner. June birthdays and anniversaries will be celebrated on the 14th with a potluck dinner at noon.

Everyone is invited to the potluck and are asked to bring a dish of food to share. People can play bingo after dinner for the chance to win prizes.

Our monthly Bingo Bash event will take place in the senior center on Thursday, June 15 at 11 a.m. and people age 55+ are welcome to come and play.

There is no charge and the prizes are provided compliments of Centercare St. Benedicts Senior Community.

Pickleball is played in the community center gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9:30 a.m. and people of all skill levels are welcome.

The gym is reserved on Mondays from 7-9:30 a.m. for intermediate and advanced Pickleball play. These games will have high intensity, more partner strategy, and finesse play.

There is no charge for members of the Monticello Community Center to play Pickleball and the daily rate applies to non-members. You can call me at 763-295-2000 if you have questions.

Bring your questions with you when you attend the 12:30 p.m. Q & A with Master Gardeners session on Friday, June 16. People of all ages are welcome to come and tap into the expertise the Master Gardeners possess.

The Team Pool Tournament will take place at our center on Monday, June 12 starting at 9:30 a.m. Our Cue Masters will take on the Silver Snookers from Elk River and the winning team will earn the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Good luck Cue Masters!

Luck definitely helps people win the senior center card tournaments, along with skill and simply getting good cards.

People really do have fun playing in the 500, bridge, cribbage, and euchre tournaments. Jim Stewart was the winner of the last cribbage tournament, with Bill Fair coming in second and Ruth Morgan third. Roger Fricke won last week’s euchre tournament. Katie Sterriker came in second place and Robert Muckellhirn third.

Eight May Trivia Contest forms turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, Guy Petersen, Marlene Petersen, Pete Stupar, and Jan Williamson. Alice’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the Dinner Program dinner ticket. If you like a challenge, be sure to stop and pick up a June Trivia Contest Sheet.

Happy Flag Day, everyone!

Activities Week of June 8-15:

Fri. – 10:30 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament

Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open

Sun. – Noon-3 p.m. Jam Session

Mon. – 7 a.m. advanced Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. team pool tournament; 1 p.m. bridge tournament; 4:30 p.m. Board of Directors meeting

Tues. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500; 2 p.m. line dancing

Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study; noon Birthday & Anniversary potluck dinner

Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. River City Riders; 11 a.m. Bingo Bash; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge

Dinner Menu Week of June 12:

Mon. – No dinner today

Tues. – Teriyaki chicken, mixed vegetables, fried rice, fortune cookie

Wed. – Potluck dinner

Thurs. – Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable

Fri. – assorted wraps, pasta salad, chips, pickle