Colton Joseph Walz, 19 months, of Richmond, MN passed away May 15, 2017.

Colton, son of Joseph Walz and Lyndsey Dorf is survived by his parents; sister Callie; grandparents Gregory and Sandra Walz, Thomas and Janelle Dorf; aunts and uncles Nicole (Clint) Luhr, Jacob, Jessica, Alexandra, Andreana Walz, Andrew, Megan (Chad), Nicole, Jeremiah, Jonatahn Dorf, Madalynn, Emma Swanson; cousin Clair Luhr; great-grandparents Gloria Dorf, Catherin Bergquist, Harold Bergquist, Janice and Ardell Marquardt; and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Lucinda (Bergquist) Dorf and great-grandfather Donald Dorf.