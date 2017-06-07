Fern Ann Meyer, 82, of Daly City, CA passed away June 3, 2017.

She is survived by special friend Fred Schell; sisters Joyce Witschen, Catherine Bergquist of Monticello, Sharon (Dan) Struthers of Belgrade; and nieces, nephews and other extend family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Catherine (Green) Meyer; brothers Mitchell and Albert Jr.; sister Patricia Stevens.

Plans for a local memorial service are pending.