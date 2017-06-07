Following tragedy, Monticello couple aims to raise awareness about stillbirth

From first appearances, Kaleb and Lindsay Stroud appear to be living the American dream.

Yet there is one part of their own dream that eludes them – starting a family.

The Strouds moved to Monticello more than a year ago, after Kaleb was medically discharged from the U.S. Army following three shoulder surgeries.

Kaleb works security at Xcel Energy’s Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.

Lindsay works for Belde Chiropractic, a job that constantly has her out in the community volunteering at different events, including flipping burgers during Riverfest week.

They are, according to sources, the type of people everyone wants to have in their life.

“They’re just really down to earth,” said Samantha Stom, one of the couple’s best friends from their shared time in Fairbanks, Alaska. “They are probably the most reliable people I’ve ever met.”

Donna Peterson, officer manager at Belde Chiropractic, offered a similar sentiment about Lindsay.

“She’s very kind hearted and a nice person,” said Peterson. “Everybody likes her.”

Stom said they’re also the type of people that would give you the shirt off their back.

“They would literally help anybody,” she said.

And they’d much rather be doing that than asking for help for themselves.

But now, they need some help to achieve the piece of their dream that has eluded them.

For three years, the Strouds tried unsuccessfully to get pregnant.

In year four came a miracle. But 38 weeks later, that miracle turned tragic. Their baby boy, Braxton, was stillborn in September 2016.

Several months later they resumed trying, but thus far it’s been to no avail. Recently, doctors told them their best chance of having another child would be through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

An IVF can cost up to $20,000 including $9,000 in up front medical costs.

To help offset those costs, and to make having a family a realizable dream for the Strouds, Stom has set up a GoFundMe account on their behalf.

Boy Meets Girl

Kaleb, 27, and Lindsay, 28, met in high school in East Liverpool, Ohio. That’s where they fell in love, and that love has taken them cross-country since high school graduation.

Kaleb joined the Army in 2010, and was soon after stationed with the 25th Infantry Division out of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, where Lindsay joined him.

During his time in the Army, Kaleb spent more than a year deployed in Afghanistan.

It was also in the Army that Kaleb met Tyler Stom, who would marry Samantha and give the Strouds two best friends and two roommates in Alaska.

“They’re super loyal,” said Samantha Stom, of the Strouds. “That’s one of the main reasons we’ve been so close for so many years. They have a ‘friends are family’ type mentality.”

They were so close that when Stom found out she was expecting her first child four years ago, that made the Strouds realize that it might be time for them too to settle down and start a family.

Three years

For three years, the Strouds tried to conceive. At first, they thought maybe it was just their bodies adjusting to a new, healthier lifestyle. But as time went by, reality started to set in.

“The second year was really hard,” said Stom, who still talks to Lindsay every day, despite being separated by 3,012 miles. “There was a lot of strong emotion.”

Eventually, they decided to start seeing specialists. For Lindsay, everything checked out fine.

But for Kaleb, who has been to five different urologists, they found a mobility issue. The veteran was several times caught in the blast radius of an IED, something that caused his shoulder problems, and they think may have caused the fertility issues as well.

Most couples the Strouds age have a 20 to 25 percent chance of conceiving any given month. The Strouds were told their chances were closer to 3 percent.

“It was like, ‘Why can’t we have this?,’” Lindsay said. “It seemed like it was so easy for everyone else.”

Braxton

One night in early February of 2016, that all changed. Lindsay was late, and after discussing it with Kaleb at a dinner out, decided to invest in a pregnancy test.

“In the middle of the night I got up, I wanna say 4 a.m., and took the pregnancy test,” said Lindsay. “It starts to reveal itself as being positive. I was in disbelief.”

Rather than wake Kaleb, she laid the test on the counter with the instructions for him to find when he got up.

He did get up a little while later, but he wasn’t certain what he was looking at.

“I’m a man, I was like, ‘what does this say?!’” he said. “I was like ‘Get up, what is this?!’”

Lindsay told him, and in his excitement he ran downstairs to wake up their roommate and share the news. “I’m gonna be a dad!” Kaleb told him.

It wasn’t long before they told the Stoms.

“They were ecstatic,” said Samantha. “I’ve never seen two people so happy.”

The next nearly eight months were filled with pure joy and excitement, according to Lindsay, as they bought toys by the bunches and a crib, and set up a nursery for their baby.

Then it all came crashing down.

Lindsay went in for her final checkup early on a September day in 2016, at which time the baby’s heartbeat measured in the 130s, as the Strouds remember it.

It was lower than it had been, but with the baby hitting full-term it still fell well within what the National Institute of Health considers the normal range of 110 to 150.

But as the day wore on, Lindsay begin to wonder if something was off.

“That night, we went home, and I kept telling Kaleb that I hadn’t felt him move – which is one of the major signs of stillbirth,” said Lindsay. “[But] we had went to the Mall of America and walked around all day, we kind of chalked it up to he’s probably really tired.”

They decided to wait until the next morning, when the baby was usually quite active. On this morning, he wasn’t. Lindsay messaged her doctor, and was told to come in immediately.

“Literally we got there in two minutes, and they hooked me up to the machines and everything,” said Lindsay. “By that time, he was already gone.”

The baby had passed away due to an umbilical cord issue. Lindsay and Kaleb would have to stay at the hospital and deliver their baby by Cesarean section.

“The process of going in and knowing that he wasn’t there was absolutely devastating,” said Lindsay. “We both were in complete shock.”

Following the surgery, nurses cleaned up the Strouds’ baby boy, named Braxton Xavier, and brought him in for Lindsay and Kaleb to hold.

“I thought he was going to get up,” said Kaleb. “He looked fine.”

“It was just hard. He was so beautiful,” said Lindsay. “It was this baby that I had spent so long with, bonding with. He kicked out of control all the time. I would always have Kaleb feel my belly. We just had so many dreams for what our family was going to be like. To hold him and have him gone was really, really hard.”

Raising awareness

In the days and months immediately following their loss, the Strouds say they sort of disappeared.

Braxton was buried back in Ohio, next to Lindsay’s mother. It was a small, private funeral, with no announcement in the local paper or in their hometown paper.

“When he passed away, both of us disappeared off social media completely. We didn’t know how to react to what happened. We felt scared, embarrassed,” said Lindsay. “We had no idea what we were gonna say, how to answer those questions. And we were grieving. And it was like the hardest time that we’ve both ever been through.”

As time passed, they came to realize they weren’t alone. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 percent of all pregnancies in the United States end in stillbirth.

Yet, the subject still remains one that very few people want to talk about.

“The result of stillbirth and SIDS, and miscarriages and stuff like that is kind of taboo. No one really wants to talk about it at all,” said Lindsay. “A lot of people just don’t know what to say.”

By telling their story, the Strouds are hoping to change that.

They hope every pregnant couple learns the different warning signs, of which the most recognizable and common one is decreased fetal movement.

“I wish I had known,” said Kaleb. “We just want people to know that this is a thing. This is real, this is a thing, and it shouldn’t be ignored. It’s all we want really, is to raise awareness for it,” said Lindsay.

The other thing the Strouds want, more than anything, is another pregnancy.

“I know that my one sole job in life is to be a mom,” said Lindsay. “I don’t care what else happens in life, I just want children really bad, and I’ve wanted them for a long time.”

They started trying to conceive naturally again a few months ago, but with the realization that it could be four, six, eight or even more years before a miracle strikes again.

So, when a doctor recommended an IVF, telling them it has more than a 60 percent success rate, they were over the moon.

However they came to right back to Earth when they heard the price. “They just got crushed again,” said Samantha. “Who has $20,000 lying around?”

It was seeing her friends get crushed by that financial hurdle that inspired Stom to start a GoFundMe.

She first just had to convince the Strouds. She said it took some discussion and perhaps a bit of pleading before the Strouds gave her the go ahead.

“I would go without before I asked anybody for anything,” said Kaleb. “So I guess it’s a good thing that she started it, because I probably wouldn’t have done it myself.”

The GoFundMe account has raised more than $3,500 in less than two months, with an end goal of $10,000 to give the Strouds a down payment on an IVF and a chance at realizing their lifelong dream.

“We didn’t expect to get donations,” said Lindsay, adding that her and Kaleb are eternally grateful to their friend for her work in setting up the account and reaching out to people.

“Within three days there was three grand in our account, we felt so overwhelmed,” she said. “We were like how can we give back to these people? You’re just so grateful and thankful. It shows us how many people really do care.”

Whether or not the GoFundMe page reaches the fundraising goal remains to be seen. But it has already offered incredible moral support in a time of need. One way or another, the Strouds said, they will find the financing to try again to start a family.

“We’re really gonna do whatever it takes to get the process, and make up that money,” said Lindsay.

“If we gotta get a personal loan, then that’s what we do,” added Kaleb.

In the meantime, Kaleb is continuing to go to appointments, and is trying to get help from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

All the while they’re still grieving their first child, a process that has been helped by groups and meetings, and offering a helping hand to anyone else out there that might be doing the same.

For those who have been affected by stillbirth, these are just a few of the options for places to turn to: Star Legacy Foundation; the March of Dimes; Healing Moments (Monticello), and the Infant and Child Loss Grief Group.

“It’s just something that nobody’s comfortable talking about,” said Lindsay. “All we want really, is to raise awareness for it.”

Visit Kaleb and Lindsay’s GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/lkstroud.

