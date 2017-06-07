Monticello Times Calendar of Events

Library Adult Book

THURSDAY, JUNE 8 – Books. Friends. Lively discussion. Coffee. Who could ask for anything more? Stop by the desk to check out the current title and come to our next meeting from 6:45 to 8 p.m.

Library Game Night

THURSDAY, JUNE 8 – Relax and laugh at the library, where we’ll be breaking out the boards, cards, refreshments and more. Featured game at 6:30 p.m.: “Cards Against Humanity: A Party Game for Horrible People.” For ages 20- to 30-something. Sponsored by the city of Monticello and Friends of the Monticello Library. For additional information on library services, contact the Monticello Public Library at (763) 295-2322.

Faith Lutheran Sale

FRIDAY, JUNE 9 – Faith Lutheran Church of Becker will have a two-day garage and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day with lunch served. “Walking Tacos” will be served on Fridays, with proceeds going to the youth mission trip. Saturday, Pulled Pork Sliders will be served. Faith Lutheran Church is located across from Becker High School on Highway 23. Freewill donations welcome.

Lake Maria Outdoors

SATURDAY, JUNE 10 – National Get Outdoors Day is a new annual event that encourages healthy, active outdoor fun. All Minnesota State Parks are offering free admission, including Lake Maria, and you’re invited to enjoy the park. Lake Maria State Park is located approximately 7 miles northwest of Monticello, 10 miles northeast of Annandale and five miles north of Maple Lake on Wright County Road 111. For directions and information on other park activities, call the park, or look on the Minnesota DNR website.

American Legion Waffles

SUNDAY, JUNE 11 – The annual Dad’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast, hosted by Monticello’s American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 260, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion, 304 Elm St. Tickets are available for advance purchase from Legion and Auxiliary members. Tickets will also be available at the door. Adult ticket prices are: $7 (advance), $8 (at the door); $5 children ages 6-12, and children 5 and under eat free. Questions, please contact Barb Knutson at (612) 232-6023.

Legion Blood Drive

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 – The Monticello American Legion Auxiliary will be conducting a blood drive at the Monticello Community Gym, 505 Walnut St., from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. For an appointment or information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Monticello Community. Please bring photo identification or a donor card.

Ongoing Events

Celebrate Recovery

The Celebrate Recovery group in Monticello meets in the Covenant Church at 8585 Highway 25 N.E. Meetings are held Tuesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered recovery ministry for people with all kinds of hurts, habits and hang-ups. Examples are include unhealthy eating habits, spending habits, fear, grief, sexual temptations, divorce, anger, depression, family and relationship issues, codependency, and alcohol or drug addictions.

American Legion Post 260

The Monticello American Legion Post, Auxiliary Unit and American Legion Riders (ALRiders) meet monthly at the Legion located at 304 Elm St. The meeting time for the American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit is 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. The ALRiders will meet the 1st Wednesday of the month, also at 7:00PM. Any questions should be referred to Post Commander Richie Latham, Auxiliary President Cheryl Latham or Ride Director Jeff Grimm.

Learn Computers

Do you want to take a refresher course or learn more about computers? Come into the ABE Compuer Lab at the Monticello Workforce Center to learn keyboarding, QuickBooks, and Microsoft Office 2013: Word Processing, spreadsheets, PowerPoint, and databases. We also offer preperation for the Special Boiler’s License Examination and GED preperation. All services are open to the public and provided free of cost. You do not have to be unemployed to use these services. Call 763-271-3768 to get started.

Suicide Loss Support

If you have lost someone to suicide, you are not alone. There are people who care and want to help you. Facilitators are survivors, not therapists, and know the unique circumstances suicide presents. This group meets at the Buffalo Community Center every fourth Thursday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is no charge. For info, call Mary at (763) 267-7041. Parking is available in the back lot.

Rise of the Phoenix

The Central Minnnesota Sexual Assault Center offers a support group for women who have been victims of sexual assault or abuse. This group meets the first and third Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p .m. starting April 7 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9300 Jason Ave. N.E. in Monticello. This is a non-religious affiliated group. All support groups are free and confidential. Please call (320) 251-4357 for more information.

Parkinson’s Under Age 60

If you or anyone you know is 60 or under and has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, you are welcome to attend our group. We meet the 3rd Tuesday of each month from 6:30-8pm at Saron Lutheran Church in Big Lake, MN. Specific topics will be scheduled along with open forum. Any questions, please call Camille Johnson at 763-350-7401.

Organization of Women

The Sherburne-Wright Chapter of the National Organization of Women (NOW) meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Monticello Community Center. For more information, visit www.mnnow.org or contact us at [email protected]

Caregiver Support

A Parkinson’s Caregiver Support Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Monticello Senior Center, 505 Walnut St. A Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. And a Grief Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Quarterly workshops, educational sessions for professional and family caregivers are also provided throughout the year. Call Great River Faith in Action at 763-263-4277 for more information.

G.A.L.A.

G.A.L.A. stands for “Get A Life Again.” This is a group for widows and widowers. Meets twice monthly for lunch, social events, cards or games. For more information, call Lorna at (763) 498-3575 or Ruth at (763) 682-2204

Overeaters HOW Monticello

Is food a problem for you? Do you eat when you’re not hungry? Do you binge, purge or restrict? Find recovery in the 12 Steps. The 12-step group Monticello Overeaters Anonymous group meets Wednesdays rom 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fitness Evolution Yoga Studio, 133 Sandberg Road, Monticello. Contact Teresa L. for information at (763) 744-8951.

Overeaters Buffalo

Buffalo Overeaters Anonymous meets every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1200 Highway 25 South in Buffalo. Email any questions to [email protected]

