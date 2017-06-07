Track team qualifies three events, five kids for state meet; will have a chance to defend 4×200 state title

Kalvin Beal, Jack Hoaby, Charlie Voller, Nate Hoglund, and Ryder Beckman will represent the Magic boys track and field team at the state meet this weekend. Sprinter Ray Fasen (not pictured) will also travel with the team as a relay alternate. (Photo by Clay Sawatzke)

The Monti boys track and field team headed to the section final meet in Sauk Rapids on Saturday with one goal in mind – to get kids to state.

Mission accomplished.

For the second consecutive year, Monti qualified three entrants to the state meet. Also for the second straight year, it is the 4×100-meter relay, the 4×200-meter relay, and Charlie Voller in the 400.

For Voller, it’s a chance to back up his third-place finish in Class AA last season.

For the 4×100, it’s a chance to get on the podium after finishing just one spot away last June.

And for the 4×200, it’s a chance to defend the crown.

All three events qualified by finishing second at the Section 8AA Meet Saturday.

Voller ran a 49.44 in the 400 final, finishing .06 seconds behind Cody Roder from Bemidji. Voller had nearly a full second gap between him and third place, earning his state qualification with relative ease. The story was the same for both relays.

The 4×100 team, made up of Kalvin Beal, Jack Hoaby, Ryder Beckman and Nate Hoglund finished .12 seconds behind Rocori’s sprint relay. Monti was more than a second and a half ahead of third place at the meet. The Magic were also just .07 seconds off the school record.

That school record was set at last year’s state meet, where Monti finished 10th, .12 seconds and one spot away from a spot in the finals. Three of this year’s team members, Hoglund, Beckman, and Hoaby, competed the event at state last year. This year, they’re hoping to find themselves in the final nine.

“I really like the 4X1, that’s my favorite race,” said Beckman, who is also on the 4×200. “So I really want to place in that.”

Hoglund, who is also on both relays, said it’s a personal goal to get both relays into the top nine and to be able to stand on the podium for two different events.

If Monti is able to accomplish that, two relays on the podium, it would be the first time in school history.

The one new face in this year’s equation is Beal. And the junior has provided quite a spark-plug for the Magic. Beal said seeing the Magic have the success they did last year definitely motivated him to get better in the offseason.

“I think this year was like the turning point for my track career,” he said. “I kind of took it more seriously than I did last year.”

It has paid dividends. Coach Dave Wik raves about the job Beal has done as Monti’s lead-off guy.

“Kalvin is just explosive,” said Wik. “Watching him lead off our 4×100 is just phenomenal. There isn’t a No. 1 runner around that can match him in that opening leg. He’s been great.”

The 4×200 relay team also has some motivation stemming from last year’s state tournament. But instead of the motivation to get over the hump, it’s the drive to defend. After winning the state championship last year with a time of 1:28.19, Monti returns three of the four members in Voller, Hoglund and Hoaby, and adds Beckman, a key part of the 4×100 team last season.

The Magic finished second at the section meet Saturday, coming across the line one thousandth of a second behind Rocori. There was a more than 3 and a half second differential between Rocori, Monti and everyone else.

Based off the seed times going in, everyone knew it would likely come down to the Spartans and Magic. That helped take a little bit of pressure off, since the top two would both advance to the state meet.

“It was mainly us and Rocori,” said Hoglund. “We wanted to get to the state meet. If we beat Rocori in the process that would be a plus too, but our main goal was the state meet.”

Wik also pointed out that Monti wasn’t exactly firing on all cylinders Saturday. For starters, they are just welcoming Hoglund back from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss a large chunk of the year. In addition, the boys had just graduated Friday night, and spent a couple of hours after graduation at the All-Night Grad Party before heading home to bed. Wik said it was clear from the get-go that their energy level on Saturday wasn’t where it typically is.

“We got off the bus and half of them were asleep at the tent, to try to catch an hour nap before the meet started,” said Wik, laughing. “That’s never optimal.”

Regardless, they got the job done on Saturday. Now it’s all about getting out of prelims on Friday and into the finals, while finding a way to enjoy the whole go around one last time.

“We’re not too worried about places, we just want to go down there, have fun, run fast, and try to break our records,” said Beckman.

Voller said that the coach has been preaching that message to them this week.

“Wik just told us yesterday he wants us to enjoy it overall,” said Voller. “Especially the seniors, it’s our last year, last time down there to take it all in, enjoy it.”

All three entries have high aspirations, including getting each one to the podium, which would also be a program-record for Monti. But certainly the highest belong to the 4×200, as the four seniors aim to go out on top.

With Hoglund missing a good portion of the season, the relay has seen a number of kids mixed in during the year. But with many of them running together on and off for more than two years now, the general feeling seems to be that rust won’t be any kind of an issue.

“Last year we didn’t have the four running together for the whole season [either],” said Hoaby, who didn’t need to add how well that worked out for the Magic. “I think we know what we’re doing.”

Nerves also don’t seem to be a factor for the Magic. It’s a group that gives off the vibe of calm confidence, and the understanding that they can only control what they do on the track, not what their opponents do.

All they can do, and all they want to do, is let it all hang out.

“If we go out and run our race and do our best, we’ll hopefully come home with the best result that we can,” said Hoglund. “Like we did last year.”

The Class AA State Track and Field Meet will be held June 9 and 10 at Hamline University in St. Paul. Prelims for each of Monti’s events will be held Friday, with the top nine qualifying for finals, which will be held Saturday.

Should Monti’s entries make it to finals they would be scheduled to run at 10:35 (4×200), 11:14 (4×100), and 11:27 a.m. (400) Saturday.

Tickets for the state meet cost $10 per session for adults and $7 for students. They can be purchased the day of the meet.

Other Section Highlights

Monti had four other podium finishes at the section meet. Voller finished fourth in the 200 meter race, Beal finished fourth in the 100 and Hoglund was sixth in the 100. Robbie Watson, a senior hurdler for the Magic, ended his career with a seventh-place finish in the 300-meter race.

“Robbie’s a great kid, and a hard worker – he did a great job for us,” said Wik. “Having him on the podium at the section meet was fitting.”

Monti had a number of other personal bests set at the section meet, including all 800 runners (Matt Baloun, Logan Wright, and Jacob Keller), Keller again in pole vault with a jump of 10’10” and Tyler Gustafson in shot put with a throw of 40-04.75, matching teammate Kyle Downs, who also finished 18th in the discus.

