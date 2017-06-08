Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MONTICELLO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING A PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Monticello, Minnesota (the City) will meet on Monday, June 26, 2017, at or after 6:30 PM in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 505 Walnut Street in the City, to hold a public hearing concerning a proposal that the City abate all or a portion of property taxes levied by the City on the properties in the City with the following Property ID numbers (the Property):

155221001010, 155212001020, 155229001020, 155178002030, 155207001020, 155209001010, 155211001010, 155212001030, 155220001010, 155207001010, 155212001010, 155216001010, 155219000010, 155221000010, 155229001010, 155208001020, 155208001010, 155069001010, 155069001090, 155069002030, 155069002060, 155069003010, 155069003040, 155073001010, 155073002010, 155073003050, 155073003080, 155073003110, 155073003140, 155073005020, 155073005130, 155073006010, 155073006040, 155078001030, 155078002020, 155078002050, 155078002080, 155078002160, 155078003020, 155078003050, 155078003080, 155078003110, 155078003190, 155078004010, 155078004040, 155082001030, 155082001060, 155082001090, 155082002030, 155082002090, 155082002170, 155082002200, 155082003030, 155082003060, 155082003090, 155082003170, 155082004010, 155082004040, 155082004070, 155082005010, 155088001030, 155088002010, 155088002040, 155088003020, 155088003050, 155088004020, 155088005010, 155088007020, 155090001030, 155090001060, 155090002020, 155090002050, 155090002080, 155090002140, 155090003020, 155090003050, 155090003080, 155090003110, 155090003140, 155090003220, 155090004030, 155090004060, 155090005030, 155093001010, 155093001040, 155093001070, 155093001150, 155093001180, 155096001040, 155096001070, 155096001100, 155096001130, 155096001160, 155096002080, 155096002110, 155096003030, 155096003060, 155096003090, 155102001030, 155102001060, 155102001090, 155102001120, 155102002020, 155102002100, 155102003010, 155102003040, 155102003070, 155102004020, 155103001060, 155103001090, 155103002010, 155103002040, 155103003030, 155103003110, 155103003170, 155105001060, 155105001090, 155105001150, 155105003030, 155105004030, 155105004060, 155105004090, 155105004120, 155105004150, 155105005080, 155105005110, 155105005140, 155105005170, 155105005200, 155105006010, 155105006040, 155105006070, 155105007010, 155105007040, 155105008050, 155105008080, 155110001020, 155110001080, 155110001220, 155110001250, 155110001280, 155110001310, 155118001010, 155118001040, 155118001070, 155118001100, 155118002010, 155118002040, 155124001020, 155124001050, 155124001080, 155124002020, 155124003010, 155124003090, 155124003120, 155124003150, 155124003180, 155129001030, 155129001060, 155130001040, 155130001070, 155130001100, 155130001130, 155130002030, 155130002060, 155133001160, 155133001560, 155133001620, 155147002030, 155147003030, 155147005010, 155154004020, 155154006050, 155155001070, 155155004180, 155172002040, 155172003090, 155175004010, 155175005100, 155177002070, 155180002010, 155180003020, 155180004060, 155133001020, 155133001050, 155133001130, 155133001190, 155133001220, 155133001250, 155133001280, 155133001360, 155133001420, 155133001480, 155133001590, 155147001020, 155147001050, 155147002060, 155147005040, 155147006030, 155147007020, 155147008020, 155154001010, 155154001040, 155154002030, 155154003030, 155154005040, 155154005070, 155154006020, 155154007020, 155155002030, 155155003020, 155155003050, 155155003130, 155155004010, 155155004040, 155155004070, 155155004150, 155170001030, 155170001060, 155170002030, 155172002010, 155172002100, 155172003060, 155172003120, 155175001040, 155175002010, 155175002040, 155175002070, 155175003160, 155175003190, 155175004040, 155175005070, 155175005130, 155180002070, 155180002180, 155180002210, 155069001040, 155069001070, 155069002010, 155069002040, 155069002070, 155069003050, 155069003070, 155073002040, 155073003030, 155073003060, 155073003090, 155073003120, 155073005050, 155073005080, 155073005100, 155073005110, 155073005140, 155073005160, 155073005170, 155073006070, 155078001010, 155078001040, 155078002030, 155078002110, 155078002140, 155078002170, 155078003030, 155078003060, 155078003140, 155078003170, 155078003200, 155078004020, 155078004050, 155078004070, 155082001010, 155082001040, 155082001070, 155082002010, 155082002060, 155082002120, 155082002150, 155082002180, 155082003010, 155082003040, 155082003120, 155082003150, 155082003180, 155082004020, 155082004050, 155082004080, 155088001010, 155088001040, 155088002070, 155088002100, 155088003030, 155088003060, 155088004030, 155088007050, 155090001090, 155090001120, 155090002030, 155090002060, 155090002090, 155090002110, 155090002170, 155090002200, 155090003030, 155090003060, 155090003090, 155090003170, 155090003200, 155090003210, 155090004010, 155090004040, 155090005010, 155090005060, 155090005090, 155093001020, 155093001100, 155093001130, 155093001160, 155093001170, 155096001020, 155096001050, 155096001080, 155096001110, 155096002030, 155096002060, 155096002090, 155096003010, 155096003040, 155096003070, 155102001010, 155102001040, 155102001070, 155102001100, 155102002050, 155102002080, 155102002110, 155102002130, 155102002140, 155102003020, 155103001010, 155103001040, 155103001070, 155103001100, 155103002020, 155103003060, 155103003090, 155103003120, 155103003140, 155103003150, 155103003180, 155103003200, 155105001010, 155105001040, 155105001070, 155105001100, 155105001120, 155105001130, 155105002010, 155105002030, 155105003060, 155105004010, 155105004040, 155105004070, 155105004100, 155105005030, 155105005060, 155105005090, 155105005120, 155105005150, 155105005230, 155105005260, 155105006020, 155105006050, 155105006080, 155105007070, 155105008030, 155105008040, 155105008060, 155105008090, 155110001030, 155110001050, 155110001110, 155110001140, 155110001170, 155110001190, 155110001200, 155110001230, 155110001260, 155110001340, 155118001020, 155118001050, 155118001080, 155118001110, 155118002070, 155124001010, 155124001030, 155124001060, 155124003040, 155124003070, 155124003100, 155124003110, 155124003130, 155124003160, 155129001010, 155130001020, 155130001050, 155130001080, 155130001110, 155130002010, 155133001080, 155133001110, 155133001120, 155133001140, 155133001170, 155133001200, 155133001230, 155133001310, 155133001340, 155133001350, 155133001370, 155133001390, 155133001400, 155133001430, 155133001450, 155133001510, 155133001540, 155133001570, 155133001580, 155133001600, 155133001630, 155147001030, 155147002010, 155147002040, 155147003060, 155147004010, 155147004030, 155147005020, 155147006010, 155147006040, 155147007030, 155147007050, 155147009010, 155147009020, 155147009040, 155154001020, 155154002010, 155154004050, 155154005020, 155154005050, 155154005080, 155154006030, 155155001020, 155155001050, 155155002040, 155155003080, 155155003110, 155155003140, 155155003160, 155155003170, 155155004020, 155155004100, 155155004130, 155155004160, 155170001010, 155170001040, 155170002040, 155170002060, 155172002020, 155172002050, 155172002070, 155172003010, 155172003040, 155172003070, 155172003100, 155172003130, 155175001020, 155175001050, 155175002020, 155175002050, 155175003020, 155175003050, 155175003080, 155175003110, 155175003140, 155175003170, 155175003200, 155175005020, 155175005050, 155175005080, 155175005110, 155177002020, 155177002050, 155180001050, 155180002040, 155180002050, 155180002130, 155180002160, 155180002190, 155180002220, 155180004010, 155180004090, 155069001020, 155069001030, 155069001050, 155069001060, 155069001080, 155069002020, 155069002050, 155069002080, 155069003020, 155069003030, 155069003060, 155073001020, 155073001030, 155073002020, 155073002030, 155073003010, 155073003020, 155073003040, 155073003070, 155073003100, 155073003130, 155073004010, 155073005010, 155073005030, 155073005040, 155073005060, 155073005070, 155073005090, 155073005120, 155073005150, 155073005180, 155073006020, 155073006030, 155073006050, 155073006060, 155073006080, 155073006090, 155078001020, 155078002010, 155078002040, 155078002060, 155078002070, 155078002090, 155078002100, 155078002120, 155078002130, 155078002150, 155078003010, 155078003040, 155078003070, 155078003090, 155078003100, 155078003120, 155078003130, 155078003150, 155078003160, 155078003180, 155078003210, 155078004030, 155078004060, 155078004080, 155082001020, 155082001050, 155082001080, 155082002020, 155082002040, 155082002050, 155082002070, 155082002080, 155082002100, 155082002110, 155082002130, 155082002140, 155082002160, 155082002190, 155082003020, 155082003050, 155082003070, 155082003080, 155082003100, 155082003110, 155082003130, 155082003140, 155082003160, 155082003190, 155082004030, 155082004060, 155082004090, 155082005020, 155082005030, 155088001020, 155088001050, 155088002020, 155088002030, 155088002050, 155088002060, 155088002080, 155088002090, 155088003010, 155088003040, 155088004010, 155088004040, 155088006010, 155088007010, 155088007030, 155088007040, 155090001010, 155090001020, 155090001040, 155090001050, 155090001070, 155090001080, 155090001100, 155090001110, 155090002010, 155090002040, 155090002070, 155090002100, 155090002120, 155090002130, 155090002150, 155090002160, 155090002180, 155090002190, 155090003010, 155090003040, 155090003070, 155090003100, 155090003120, 155090003130, 155090003150, 155090003160, 155090003180, 155090003190, 155090004020, 155090004050, 155090005020, 155090005040, 155090005050, 155090005070, 155090005080, 155090005100, 155090006010, 155093001030, 155093001050, 155093001060, 155093001080, 155093001090, 155093001110, 155093001120, 155093001140, 155096001010, 155096001030, 155096001060, 155096001090, 155096001120, 155096001140, 155096001150, 155096002010, 155096002020, 155096002040, 155096002050, 155096002070, 155096002100, 155096003020, 155096003050, 155096003080, 155102001020, 155102001050, 155102001080, 155102001110, 155102001130, 155102002010, 155102002030, 155102002040, 155102002060, 155102002070, 155102002090, 155102002120, 155102002150, 155102003030, 155102003050, 155102003060, 155102003080, 155102004010, 155103001020, 155103001030, 155103001050, 155103001080, 155103001110, 155103002030, 155103003010, 155103003020, 155103003040, 155103003050, 155103003070, 155103003080, 155103003100, 155103003130, 155103003160, 155103003190, 155103003210, 155105001020, 155105001030, 155105001050, 155105001080, 155105001110, 155105001140, 155105002020, 155105003010, 155105003020, 155105003040, 155105003050, 155105003070, 155105003080, 155105004020, 155105004050, 155105004080, 155105004110, 155105004130, 155105004140, 155105005010, 155105005020, 155105005040, 155105005050, 155105005070, 155105005100, 155105005130, 155105005160, 155105005180, 155105005190, 155105005210, 155105005220, 155105005240, 155105005250, 155105005270, 155105006030, 155105006060, 155105006090, 155105007020, 155105007030, 155105007050, 155105007060, 155105008010, 155105008020, 155105008070, 155105008100, 155110001010, 155110001040, 155110001060, 155110001070, 155110001090, 155110001100, 155110001120, 155110001130, 155110001150, 155110001160, 155110001180, 155110001210, 155110001240, 155110001270, 155110001290, 155110001300, 155110001320, 155110001330, 155118001030, 155118001060, 155118001090, 155118001120, 155118002020, 155118002030, 155118002050, 155118002060, 155118002080, 155124001040, 155124001070, 155124001090, 155124002010, 155124002030, 155124002040, 155124003020, 155124003030, 155124003050, 155124003060, 155124003080, 155124003140, 155124003170, 155124003190, 155129001020, 155129001040, 155129001050, 155129001070, 155129001080, 155130001010, 155130001030, 155130001060, 155130001090, 155130001120, 155130002020, 155130002040, 155130002050, 155133001010, 155133001030, 155133001040, 155133001060, 155133001070, 155133001090, 155133001100, 155133001150, 155133001180, 155133001210, 155133001240, 155133001260, 155133001270, 155133001290, 155133001300, 155133001320, 155133001330, 155133001380, 155133001410, 155133001440, 155133001460, 155133001470, 155133001490, 155133001500, 155133001520, 155133001530, 155133001550, 155133001610, 155133001640, 155147001010, 155147001040, 155147002020, 155147002050, 155147003010, 155147003020, 155147003040, 155147003050, 155147004020, 155147004040, 155147005030, 155147006020, 155147007010, 155147007040, 155147007060, 155147008010, 155147008030, 155147008040, 155147009030, 155154001030, 155154002020, 155154003010, 155154003020, 155154003040, 155154004010, 155154004030, 155154004040, 155154004060, 155154005010, 155154005030, 155154005060, 155154006010, 155154006040, 155154007010, 155154007030, 155154007040, 155155001010, 155155001060, 155155002020, 155155003010, 155155003030, 155155003040, 155155003060, 155155003070, 155155003090, 155155003100, 155155003120, 155155003150, 155155004030, 155155004050, 155155004060, 155155004080, 155155004090, 155155004110, 155155004120, 155155004140, 155155004170, 155170001020, 155170001050, 155170002010, 155170002020, 155170002050, 155172001010, 155172002030, 155172002060, 155172002080, 155172002090, 155172002110, 155172002120, 155172003020, 155172003030, 155172003050, 155172003080, 155172003110, 155172003140, 155175001010, 155175001030, 155175001060, 155175002030, 155175002060, 155175002080, 155175003010, 155175003030, 155175003040, 155175003060, 155175003070, 155175003090, 155175003100, 155175003120, 155175003150, 155175003180, 155175003210, 155175004020, 155175004030, 155175004050, 155175005010, 155175005030, 155175005040, 155175005060, 155175005090, 155175005120, 155177001010, 155177002010, 155177002030, 155177002040, 155177002060, 155180001010, 155180001030, 155180001060, 155180002030, 155180002060, 155180002080, 155180002110, 155180002120, 155180002140, 155180002150, 155180004040, 155180004070, 155180004080, 155154006060, 155155001040, 155175003130, 155180004030, 155155002010, 155155004190, 155180001020, 155180001040, 155180002020, 155180002100, 155155001030, 155155003180, 155180002090, 155180002170, 155180002200, 155180003010, 155180004020, 155180004050, 155241001020

The total amount of the taxes proposed to be abated by the City on the Property is estimated not to exceed $9,000,000. The City Council will consider the property tax abatement in connection with financing certain public infrastructure improvements primarily consisting of the construction of the Fallon overpass and associated street improvements.

All interested persons may appear and be hard at the public hearing either orally or in writing, or may file written comments with the City Clerk before the hearing.

Dated: May 22, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA

/s/ Jennifer Schreiber

City Clerk

City of Monticello, Minnesota

Published in the

Monticello Times

June 1, 2017

693393

http://monticellotimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/39/2017/06/693393-1.pdf