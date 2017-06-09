To the finals they go: Monti’s track and field entrants all advance to championship Saturday

For the first time in program history, the Magic boys track and field team will have three entries in the Top-9 of Class AA.

Monti sent three entries to the state meet this weekend for the second consecutive year. Last year, two out of three made the finals. Friday morning, Monti made it a perfect three for three in 2017.

The defending state champion 4×200 relay team opened the morning with a second-place finish in Heat 1, and a fourth-place finish overall in the Class AA prelims. The team of Jack Hoaby, Ryder Beckman, Charlie Voller, and Nate Hoglund crossed the line with a time of 1:28.91. They were one full second better than they were at the section meet last weekend, and nearly a third of a second better than they were in the state prelims last year.

East Ridge ran the top time in today’s preliminary heats, checking in at 1:27.97.

Next up was the 4×100, which last year missed the state finals by just .12 seconds and one spot. They avenged that near miss on Friday. The group of Kalvin Beal, Hoaby, Beckman, and Hoglund ran a school-record 42.99 to finish second in Heat 1 and sixth overall on the day. The previous school record had been 43.25, set at last year’s state meet.

The third of Monti’s back to back to back events on Friday morning was the 400-meter dash. Voller, running 40 or so minutes after helping the 4×200 qualify, turned in a 49.42 to finish second in Heat 1 on Friday morning. Voller ran a time nearly identical to his 49.44 at the section finals last Saturday, and was one tenth of a second faster than he was at prelims last year en route to his third place finish in Class AA. Monti’s senior finished fourth in prelims on Friday, the same spot he was in after the preliminary round in 2016.

The Class AA State Track and Field Finals will be held tomorrow, June 10, at Hamline University in St. Paul.

Monti’s entries are scheduled to run at 10:35 (4×200), 11:14 (4×100), and 11:27 a.m. (400).

Tickets for the state meet cost $10 per session for adults and $7 for students. They can be purchased the day of the meet.

Ongoing results from today’s preliminary meet can be found here: http://wayzatatiming.com/track/2017/MSHSLStateChamps/evtindex.htm

See next week’s edition of the Monticello Times for full coverage of the state meet.