Walk ‘n’ Roll wheeled fun returns Saturday to Monticello

The 22st edition of Walk ‘n’ Roll, Monticello’s pathway-based community celebration, wheels back into town this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine.

The route begins at CentraCare Health and continues to West Bridge Park. Walk ‘n’ Roll is a chance for all residents to enjoy Monticello’s beautiful parks and trail system.

By registering as a Pathway Partner, businesses and community organizations reserve a site along the Walk ‘n Roll pathway route and promote themselves to the entire community. Pathway partners are located at various spots through Ellison Park, along River Street and conclude at West Bridge Park.

As always there will be food and fun along the pathway from beginning to end.

CentraCare Health – Monticello’s annual Bike Rodeo and Helmet Sale is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is part of Monticello’s Walk ‘n’ Roll celebration and will be held at CentraCare Health – Monticello’s west parking lot at 1013 Hart Boulevard in Monticello.

Bike helmets will be sold for $3 each on a first-come basis. Helmets will be available in toddler, child, youth and adult sizes.

In order to ensure a correct fit, the wearer of each helmet should be present to be fitted by trained staff before purchasing a helmet. In addition to purchasing reduced cost bike helmets, kids can also enjoy riding their bikes through a safe and fun obstacle course.

“Partnering with our community to make safe and convenient access to physical activity is a priority for CentraCare Health – Monticello,” said Melissa Pribyl, MSN, RN, Community Health and Wellness Specialist at CentraCare Health – Monticello. “We are proud to be a part of this annual event and committed to supporting health and wellness in our community. By providing reduced cost helmets, a greater number of people will be able to participate in safe exercise this summer, inspiring a healthier community for all.”

A huge bike giveaway compliments of the Monticello business community is the other major draw associated with Walk ‘n’ Roll.

Last year, 36 bikes were given away during the event.

For more information about Walk ‘n’ Roll, contact Beth Green at [email protected] or (763) 271-7450.

Compiled by Tim Hennagir – [email protected]