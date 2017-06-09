Wright County For the Record: May 30 – June 5

Wright County Attorney’s Report

Ryan Donald Eaton, 29, of Maple Lake, sentenced May 31 for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 90 days jail.

Travis Austin Hansen, 27, of Monticello, sentenced May 31 for felony controlled substance crime in the third degree to a stay of execution for twenty years on conditions of probation, serve 163 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for felony burglary in the third degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 153 days jail, concurrent, pay $50 fine, follow above conditions. Sentenced for felony theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 153 days jail, concurrent, pay $50 fine, follow above conditions.

Joseph Robert Hill, 35, of Monticello, sentenced May 15 for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 25 days jail, concurrent, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, serve 40 hours sentence to service, follow above conditions.

Matthew Lee Migneault, 45, of Big Lake, sentenced May 25 for misdemeanor driving without a valid license to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 84 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.

Michael Steven Spar, 46, of Buffalo, sentenced May 31 for felony controlled substance crime in the third degree to 51 months prison, pay $50 fine plus surcharges.

Wright County Sheriff’s Report

Mark Peter Gendreau, 48, of Buffalo, was arrested May 29 in Buffalo on the charge of uninsured motor vehicle.

Ryan Charles Baker, 36, of Big Lake, was arrested May 29 in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for motor vehicle registration violations.

Casey Ray Moline, 38, of Maple Lake, was arrested May 29 in Annandale on the charge of domestic assault.

Robert Joseph Smith, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested May 30 in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for disorderly conduct.

Allen Bennett Smith, 37, of Big Lake, was arrested May 30 in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for third degree DWI violations.

Karlie Ann Parker, 43, of Buffalo, was arrested May 31 in Sherburne County on Wright County warrants for theft, Hennepin County warrants for obstruction of legal process and theft, an Anoka County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and a Carver County warrant for false information to law enforcement.

Rachel Lynne Richards, 28, of Buffalo, was arrested June 1 in Monticello on the charge of third degree DWI.

Leah Marlene Schmidtke, 22, of Albertville, was arrested June 1 in Buffalo on the charge of third degree DWI.

Kristina Marie Boe, 28, of Perham, was arrested June 1 in Monticello Township on the charge of third degree DWI.

Mark Allen Lindquist, 59, of Big Lake, was arrested June 1 in Buffalo on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.

Wesley Allen Haflich, 34, of Maple Lake, was arrested June 1 in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Steven Michael Everett, 33, of Monticello, was arrested June 1 in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

Matthew Gregory Lepowsky, 34, of Monticello, was arrested June 2 in Monticello on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and Wright County warrants for 3rd degree burglary and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

Aaron John Manuell, 39, of Monticello, was arrested June 2 in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

Travis Victor Birkholtz, 21, of Buffalo, was arrested June 3 in Buffalo on the charges of fourth degree burglary, fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Jeffrey Allen Ellingboe, 25, of Columbia Heights, was arrested June 3 in Monticello on the charge of third degree possession of a narcotic and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Carlie Dee Brown, 34, of Osseo, was arrested June 3 in Monticello on an Anoka County warrant for a MN DNR violation.

Jared Anthony Pocklington, 25, of Big Lake, was arrested June 4 in Monticello on the charge of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Randy James Angerhofer, 44, of Buffalo, was arrested June 4 in Buffalo on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for DWI violations.

Derek Troy Kraemer, 27, of Champlin, was arrested June 5 in Monticello on the charge of second degree DWI.

Lee Ryan Zimmerhakl, 43, of Buffalo, was arrested June 5 in Buffalo on a Sherburne County apprehension and detention order for DWI violations.

There were 17 property damage accidents, 3 personal injury accidents, 2 hit and run accidents and 4 car deer accidents.

There were 6 arrests for DWI, 4 underage consumption arrests, 1 school bus stop arm violations and 171 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.