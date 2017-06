Dennis “Dennie” H. Lippitt

Dennis H. Lippitt, age 70, of Monticello passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Ann Lippitt and grandmother, Theresa Zajec.

Survived by wife, Marlene; sons, Shawn (Amanda), Bryan (Shanna) and Mark; grandchildren, Dylan, Sienna, Grayson and Kourtney. Brothers, David (Linda) Lippitt, Duane (Wendy) Lippitt; sister, Donna Weist.

Memorial Mass Friday, June 16, 2017, 10:30 a.m. St. Henry’s Catholic Church 1001 E. 7th St., Monticello, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Private internment. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918.