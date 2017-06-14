Monticello Senior Center’s dancing class draws a crowd

By Pam Loidolt

Senior Center

Sixteen people attended the first senior center line dancing class held last week and they sure had fun!

The volunteer instructor did a great job teaching the moves and easing people into dancing.

In this class you will learn to line dance to a variety of music – waltz, cha-cha, country, swing, tango, etc.

You will learn more each week as you progress through the steps and no partner is needed.

This class will meet on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m. in the community center Mississippi Room and there is no charge.

There is also no charge to take part in a very enjoyable event we hold every June. The 2017 Miss Monticello candidates and current royalty will be at the senior center on Wednesday, June 28, to play bingo with center participants at 1 p.m. People age 55+ are welcome to play and there is no charge. Cash prizes will be given to the winners and strawberry shortcake will be served. Thanks go to the Monticello Rotary for funding this annual event.

Please sign up if you plan to attend and you can do that by calling us at (763) 295-2000.

This is a great opportunity to meet the young ladies who wish to represent Monticello, so you won’t want to miss it.

The Miss Monticello winners are announced in July during Riverfest and those festivities will be here before we know it.

The senior center committed to help with duck adoptions on Friday, June 30 from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hi-Way Liquors.

Please contact the center if you could fill a two-hour shift. Money raised from the duck adoptions helps pay for Monticello’s Riverfest celebration.

A big “thank you” goes to the Paul Klein family for donating money to the senior center. The donation was made in memory of Tom “Axel” Link.

A nameplate is being engraved and will be mounted on the senior center’s Memorial & Gift Plaque commemorating the memorial.

People can donate $100 or more in memory of or in honor of another person and have that person’s name engraved on the plaque. Donations to the senior center can also be made as a gift.

Michael James & Midi will be providing the music for the senior center dance on Thursday, June 22. The dance will be held at VFW Post 8731 from 1-4 p.m. There is a $7 admission charge, which includes a lunch served at 3 p.m.

Wright County Public Health nurses will be at the center on Tuesday, June 27 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. to assist people with toenail clipping.

This foot clinic is run on a walk-in basis, so appointments are not necessary. People can sign in when they come to the senior center on the 27th. There is a $15 charge for this service.

There is no charge for people to come and watch the movies we show each month on the community center’s big screen. The next feature we will be showing is, “Horse Dancer.”

When one of America’s most promising young gymnasts, Samantha Wick, is cut from the Olympic team, she decides to follow her dreams of horseback riding by joining a girl’s horse camp.

With financial troubles threatening to shut the camp down, Samantha uses her gymnastic prowess to start a horse dancing team to raise money to save the camp.

“Horse Dancer” will be shown at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 and is rated G. Fresh popcorn will be served.

Olson’s Truck Stop will be serving some tasty food to our Lunch Bunch group on Monday, June 19.

That is the destination for this month and people are to meet at the restaurant at 11:30 a.m.

Please give us a call at 763-295-2000 if you plan to go on this outing so the group will know whom to expect.

The senior center Photo Club meets twice each month and the next get together will be on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

People of all photography skill levels are welcome and you can call the senior center for more information.

John Otterson was the winner of the last cribbage tournament. Bill Lansing came in second place and Ruth Morgan third. Ed Lewis won last week’s euchre tournament, with Norm Olson coming in second place and Paul Klein third.

I would like to wish all you dads a very happy Father’s Day.

Activities Week of June 15 to 22:

Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. River City Riders; 11 a.m. Bingo Bash; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge

Fri. – 10:30 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 12:30 p.m. Q & A With Masters Gardeners; 1 p.m. euchre tournament

Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open

Mon. – 7 a.m. advanced Pickleball; 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch; 1 p.m. bridge

Tues. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, writing group; 2 p.m. line dancing

Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Movie Matinee; 5:30 p.m. driver’s class

Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. River City Riders; 10 a.m. Photo Club; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge, dance

Dinner Menu Week of June 19:

Mon. – No dinner today

Tues. – Beef egg foo young, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie

Wed. – Shredded chicken on a sandwich roll, augratin potatoes, pasta salad, orange almond salad

Thurs. – Turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll

Fri. – Tilapia filet with herbed butter, lemon vegetable rice, dinner roll