Monticello Times Calendar Of Events: June 15

Library Lunch Bunch

FRIDAY, JUNE 16 – Bring your lunch to the library and Sandy will read a book while you eat. Join us for a great read, crafts and fun on Friday afternoons, including June 16 and 23, from noon to 1 p.m. For ages 7 to 12. Sponsored by the city of Monticello.

Library Professor Marvel

FRIDAY, JUNE 16 – Come for the non-stop action and magic and an interactive play-scape that demonstrates the magic found in books! This unique event will take place from 3:15 to 4 p.m. For all ages and families. A Legacy event.

Library Teen Book

TUESDAY, JUNE 20 – Read our selected book for the month and join us for a lively discussion of the novel while eating pizza. Don’t fret – if you haven’t read the book, you can join us anyway. This month, we’re reading “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher. Our next get-together will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For teens. Sponsored by the city of Monticello and Friends of the Monticello Library.

Library Minnesota Frontier

THURSDAY, JUNE 22 – Author and historian Colin Mustful shares his research into Minnesota frontier history and the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. He will also speak about his novels and new textbook, the writing process, and his experience as a self-published author. Join us from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For teens and adults.

Library Claymation Filmation

FRIDAY, JUNE 23 – Have a blast creating a stop-motion movie! Use your imagination and develop your own story and clay robot character. Then it’s “Lights, Camera, Action!” as you record your very own movie. Learn how a stop-motion movie is made and use professional grade software. Bring a 1GB USB jump drive to take your movie home. Join us from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Ages 6 to 12. Limit 28. Preregister online or by calling the library. A Legacy event. For additional information on library services, contact the Monticello Public Library at (763) 295-2322.

Ongoing Events

Celebrate Recovery

The Celebrate Recovery group in Monticello meets in the Covenant Church at 8585 Highway 25 N.E. Meetings are held Tuesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered recovery ministry for people with all kinds of hurts, habits and hang-ups. Examples are include unhealthy eating habits, spending habits, fear, grief, sexual temptations, divorce, anger, depression, family and relationship issues, codependency, and alcohol or drug addictions.

American Legion Post 260

The Monticello American Legion Post, Auxiliary Unit and American Legion Riders (ALRiders) meet monthly at the Legion located at 304 Elm St. The meeting time for the American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit is 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. The ALRiders will meet the 1st Wednesday of the month, also at 7:00PM. Any questions should be referred to Post Commander Richie Latham, Auxiliary President Cheryl Latham or Ride Director Jeff Grimm.

Learn Computers

Do you want to take a refresher course or learn more about computers? Come into the ABE Compuer Lab at the Monticello Workforce Center to learn keyboarding, QuickBooks, and Microsoft Office 2013: Word Processing, spreadsheets, PowerPoint, and databases. We also offer preperation for the Special Boiler’s License Examination and GED preperation. All services are open to the public and provided free of cost. You do not have to be unemployed to use these services. Call 763-271-3768 to get started.

Suicide Loss Support

If you have lost someone to suicide, you are not alone. There are people who care and want to help you. Facilitators are survivors, not therapists, and know the unique circumstances suicide presents. This group meets at the Buffalo Community Center every fourth Thursday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is no charge. For info, call Mary at (763) 267-7041. Parking is available in the back lot.

Rise of the Phoenix

The Central Minnnesota Sexual Assault Center offers a support group for women who have been victims of sexual assault or abuse. This group meets the first and third Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p .m. starting April 7 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9300 Jason Ave. N.E. in Monticello. This is a non-religious affiliated group. All support groups are free and confidential. Please call (320) 251-4357 for more information.

Parkinson’s Under Age 60

If you or anyone you know is 60 or under and has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, you are welcome to attend our group. We meet the 3rd Tuesday of each month from 6:30-8pm at Saron Lutheran Church in Big Lake, MN. Specific topics will be scheduled along with open forum. Any questions, please call Camille Johnson at 763-350-7401.

Organization of Women

The Sherburne-Wright Chapter of the National Organization of Women (NOW) meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Monticello Community Center. For more information, visit www.mnnow.org or contact us at [email protected]

Caregiver Support

A Parkinson’s Caregiver Support Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Monticello Senior Center, 505 Walnut St. A Caregiver Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. And a Grief Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Quarterly workshops, educational sessions for professional and family caregivers are also provided throughout the year. Call Great River Faith in Action at 763-263-4277 for more information.

G.A.L.A.

G.A.L.A. stands for “Get A Life Again.” This is a group for widows and widowers. Meets twice monthly for lunch, social events, cards or games. For more information, call Lorna at (763) 498-3575 or Ruth at (763) 682-2204

Overeaters HOW Monticello

Is food a problem for you? Do you eat when you’re not hungry? Do you binge, purge or restrict? Find recovery in the 12 Steps. The 12-step group Monticello Overeaters Anonymous group meets Wednesdays rom 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fitness Evolution Yoga Studio, 133 Sandberg Road, Monticello. Contact Teresa L. for information at (763) 744-8951.

Overeaters Buffalo

Buffalo Overeaters Anonymous meets every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1200 Highway 25 South in Buffalo. Email any questions to [email protected]

Calendar Listings

Send your calendar event information to [email protected] or drop off listings at the Times office, 540 Walnut St., Monticello, MN, 55362.