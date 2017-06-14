Timothy “Timmy” Allan Connors

Born in Watertown, MN on August 31, 1965, Tim passed away unexpectedly while in Panama City FL on June 7, 2017.

Tim is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon, grandparents Patrick and Aggie Connors and Winnie and Ernie Golberg.

Tim is survived by his wife Jennifer, step-daughter Nicole (husband Robert), granddaughters BrynnLee and Zayla, his father Tim R. Connors step-mother Jeanne Connors, in-laws Cliff and Donna Cooke and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tim joined the US Marine Corp in June of 1986 and served in Desert Storm. He was very proud of his Marine Corp service and loved helping veterans. He served as the Commander of Monticello VFW Post 8731. He married Jennifer in August of 2005 and loved being a dad to Nicole and he LOVED being Grandpa!

Interment will be held at Fort Snelling on June 30, 2017 at Assembly Area 1 at 11:05 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 1, 2017 at the Monticello VFW Post 8731 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Memorials are preferred to flowers.