School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 882

MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

The Monticello Board of Education held their school board meeting on Monday, May 15th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Middle School Board Room. Board Members Present: Jill Bartlett, Jeff Hegle, Carol McNaughton, Robbie Smith, William (Bill) Spartz, Dr. Jim Johnson, Superintendent Board Members Absent: Missy Hanson Also present: District Administrators and community guests.

Location: School District Board Room Monticello Middle School Date: Monday, May 15th, 2017 Time: 6:00 p.m.

AGENDA:

1. Call to Order – Chair Bill Spartz called the meeting to order at 6:00 pm and noted board member Missy Hanson was not present.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of the Agenda Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett

motion carried. Approved 5-0

4. Citizens Comments none

5. Consent Agenda A. Approval of Minutes Regular Meeting, May 1, 2017

B. Consideration of Bills, Payroll, and Receipts C. Personnel Matters attached General Fund $ 316,742.27 Total Bills $ 414,275.30

6. Introduction of the 2017 Monticello High School Graduation Honor Guard Mike Carr, High School Principal introduced the following 2017 MHS Honor Guard.

Emily Dappen Sarah Davidson Mason Maccholz Faith Mosher Megan Rousslang Jacob Sampson Grace Schillewaert Jeffrey Stoick Emily Wichman Logan Wright

7. Presentation of Donations to the District Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following donation for board approval.

A. $1000.00 from the Monticello Lions Club to the Eastview Education Center for a school store Total Donations $ 40,243.22 Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Carol McNaughton Approved 5-0

8. Student Representative Report Grace Schillewaert, Monticello High School Representative reported on many of the activities at the high school;

9. Recommendation to Award the Food Service Contract to Sodexo Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services, reported on the process of selecting the Food Service Contract. Sodexo scored the most points and was recommended to the School Board to select Sodexo as the Food Service Vendor for another three years. Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Carol McNaughton Approved 5-0

10. Monticello Robotics Program Presentation Program Advisor Mike Stadther and Students from the Monticello High School Robotics Program demonstrated their robot from this years competition. The program is in its fifth year and has 21 students participating.

11. Recommendation to Dissolve the Cooperative Agreement for Boys Hockey with Annandale and Maple Lake Jim Johnson, Superintendent reported due to the new MSHSL criteria he recommended board approval to end the contract with Annandale and Maple Lake Hockey Association. At the June 5th meeting, a recommendation will be brought to the board to approve a new agreement with Maple Lake.Approved by: Robbie Smith Seconded by: Jill Bartlett

Board members voting aye: 4 – Opposed 1 Bill Spartz Approved 4-1

12. Policy Review Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following policies for board approval. A. Policy 432 VEBA B. Policy 560 Restraint and Seclusion C. Policy 705 Investments D Policy 714 Fund Balance

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett motion carried. Approved 5-0

13. First Reading of Policies Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following policies, approval for these policies will be brought back at a future meeting. A. Policy 423 Employee-Student Relationships B. Policy 427 Employee Evaluation

C. Policy 618 Assessment of Standard Achievement

14. FY17 Quarterly Budget Update – Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services reported the General Funds budget is pretty steady, and the year-to-date expenditures are consistent as well in relation to the budget. Revenues are lower for this school year because $2.8 million was transferred to the Building Construction Fund to pay for the Middle School ventilation project. Monthly Expenditure Comparison expenditures are relatively consistent for the last five years. With nine months into the 2016-2017 school year, the expenditures year-to-date look to be on average. On the revenue side, it is a little more difficult to figure out what is normal because of the many variables.

15. FY17 Budget Revisions – Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services reported the revenue budget was revised to $42,333,377, which is a decrease of $540,634 from the original budget of $42,874,011. Most of the budget change occurred in State Sources. The overall fund balance is expected to decrease $2,206,909. The undesignated/ unreserved fund balance should end up around 6.52% or $2.9 million.

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Robbie Smith Approved 5-0

16. Health Insurance Report Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services gave a report on the Health Insurance Proposals. A committee made of Administration and Staff reviewed the bids and recommended Blue Cross Blue Shield Resource Training & Solutions. Rates will increase 18.9% and enrollment will freeze for the Double Gold Plan.

17. Financial Forecast/Budget Assumptions – Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services presented the budgeting process for the General Fund for the 2017-2018 school year for board approval. She reported on Staffing, Revenue, Expenditures, Fund Balance and the OPED Trust. Topics included Staffing additions and reductions, a 2% General Education Aid increase, State Special Education estimated under new funding laws, Cooperative formation with growth limits, 18.9% health insurance rate increase, and total expenditures will end up 0.5% under budget, carryover assigned fund balances are on hold and evaluated at the end of the year with future budget reductions of $2 million.Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett Board members voting aye: 4 – Opposed 1 Bill Spartz motion carried. Approved 4-1

18. Adjourn 7:48 pm Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Jeff Hegle Approved 5-0 Carol McNaughton Secretary/Clerk

Future School Board Meeting Dates Regular Meeting July 10, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting August 7, 2017, @ 6:00 pm Board Room

