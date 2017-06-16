Fay Dora Christianson, age 86, of Monticello passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at her home.

Fay was born August 16, 1930 to Ida (Rux) and Otis Vail in Rockford Minnesota. She was welcomed into the family by Walter, Nell, Milo, Anita, and nephew Everett. Fay and Everett were nearly the same age and were effectively raised as brother and sister.

Fay graduated from Rockford High School. She soon met and married Charles N. Christianson. For over 60 years, Fay and Charles made their home in Monticello, where Charles ran his business as a specialty advertising salesman and Fay made a comfortable and nurturing home for themselves and their children Kevin and Krisie. The family traveled extensively through the United States and Canada, trailer camping in every imaginable venue. Fay was as comfortable making a home for her family in the camper as she was in her own house.

Fay and Charles welcomed nearly 20 foreign exchange students into their home. Fay made the children’s home away from home a safe and comfortable refuge during their American experience. Later, Fay and Charles traveled to South America, Europe, Scandinavia and Russia to visit those exchange students in their homes and meet those students’ fledgling families.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Fay and Charles made numerous trips to that part of the world, delivering needed medical supplies to people who lacked those essentials.

They also traveled many times to Norway. Fay could readily rattle off the intricate family connections amongst the relatives and friends they had met. Although she had no blood relationship to any of them, she felt an endearing and enduring connection to them.

During this time, Fay and Charles also welcomed into their lives grandchildren Karla, Kip and Christian and most recently their great-granddaughter Rose.

Fay was always anxious to help in whatever way she was able. She was a frequent volunteer at her church’s thrift store, The Wise Penny. She also was active in the local hospital’s auxiliary and the Monticello Senior Center. As a cancer survivor, she was active with the Red Hat ladies.

Woven into Fay’s life was her Christian faith and it’s earthly expression at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. While she always participated in worship and service organizations within the church, her greatest expression of faith was through her many years as a Sunday school teacher to the smallest members of the congregation. Through the use of Bible verses, Bible stories, and children’s hymns, she demonstrated Jesus’ love for them. Those children are now middle-aged adults who can recall those verses, stories and songs. Fay is now adorned with many beautiful and precious jewels and gemstones, representing the beautiful and precious children she so lovingly and patiently taught.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and most recently, her husband Charles.

She leaves behind Kevin and Krisie, daughter-in-law Nancy, grandchildren Karla, Kip, Christian and great-granddaughter Rose.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church; 413 East 3rd Street in Monticello. Visitation will be on Friday, June 16, 2017 from 3-7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. and from 9-10a.m. on Saturday all at the church.