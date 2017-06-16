Matthew Joseph Gavin, age 58 died on Friday, June 9, 2017 after a short hospital stay. Matthew was born in Brainerd to M. W. “Wally” Gavin and Lauretta Flynn Gavin on Nov. 12, 1958. He is survived by his Step-mother Helen Barrows Gavin and siblings, Kathleen Walsh (Jon), Maureen Gavin, John Patrick (Anne), and Laura Leyk (Rick) and sister-in-law Renee Gavin as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Alice and brother Mark. Matthew had resided in Monticello since 2002. He was a long time employee of Functional Industries in Buffalo. Mathew was a happy, fun-loving person who adored the Minnesota Vikings (winning or losing), his birthday parties, summer camp, 4th of July in Crosby with nephew Greg and fishing with his brother-in-law Rick. The family would like to thank Rick and Juanita Vaughn for the wonderful care they provided Matthew for the past 15 years and the St. Cloud Hospital Staff for their excellent treatment during Matthew's final days. A very special thanks goes to Sheri Mickish, Crow Wing County Caseworker who ensured that Matt had an outstanding quality of life for the past 18 years. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at Bridgeview Church, 20500 County Road 11, Big Lake, MN 55309. Reverend Brad Hunt officiating. Funeral arrangements by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, MN.