Rodney “Rod” J. Hitter

Rod Hitter, age 65, of Venice, FL, formerly of Monticello, passed away on June 6, 2017. He was born and raised in Monticello, graduated from Monticello High School. He worked at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant for over 30 years. Rod served in the U.S. Navy and was a proud Vietnam vet.

Rod was preceded in death by his mother, Violet; son, Kenneth; and brother, Kenneth.

Rod is survived by his children, Ben (Mary) and Brian; grandchildren, Adeline, Evan, and Ethan Hitter; brother, Mark; numerous cousins, other family and friends.

Memorial Open House Gathering from 4-7 p.m. Thurs, June 29, 2017 at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E Broadway, Monticello. Private interment at a later date.

Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel • 763-295-2918

