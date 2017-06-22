Kevin R. Grathwohl

Kevin Robert Grathwohl, 49, of Monticello (formerly of Fairmont, Minnesota) passed away in his home, surrounded by his family on June 20, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert.

Kevin is survived by his wife and best friend, Kate; daughter, Daniele; son, Matthew; mother, Ruby; sisters, Kathy (Doug) Scheppmann, Karen (Jeff) DeWar, and Kristy (John) Boettcher; other family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 1001 E. 7th St., Monticello, with visitation one hour prior to service.

He will live on in our memories, may he rest in peace.

Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918

www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com