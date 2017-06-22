Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MONTICELLO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO BE CONDUCTED BY THE CITY OF MONTICELLO WITH RESPECT TO A PROJECT DESCRIBED IN MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTIONS 469.152 THROUGH 469.1655 AND THE ISSUANCE OF CONDUIT REVENUE BONDS FOR THE BENEFIT OF SRCS BUILDING COMPANY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Monticello, Minnesota (the City) will hold a public hearing in the Mississippi Room at the Community Center, 505 Walnut Avenue in the City, at or after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2017 to consider a proposal for the issuance of one or more revenue obligations (the Note) of the City pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.152 through 469.1655, as amended (the Act), on behalf of SRCS Building Company, a Minnesota nonprofit corporation (the Borrower). The proceeds of the Note proposed to be issued by the City will be applied to the following purposes: (i) refinance outstanding taxable debt of the Borrower which previously financed the acquisition, renovation, construction and equipping of the public charter school buildings and related facilities located at 411, 500, and 503 Maple Street in the City (collectively, the School Facilities); (ii) finance certain capital improvements to the School Facilities; and (iii) pay the costs of issuance of the Note (the Project). The School Facilities are owned by the Borrower and are leased to Swan River Montessori Charter School, or any of its affiliates, a Minnesota nonprofit corporation and public charter school (the School), for the operation of a preschool and elementary school.

Following the public hearing, the City Council will consider the adoption of a resolution approving the Project and giving approval to the issuance of the Note. The aggregate face amount of the Note proposed to be issued to finance the Project is presently estimated not to exceed $2,300,000 and may be issued in one or more series. The Note to be issued by the City will constitute a special, limited obligation of the City payable solely from the revenues expressly pledged to the payment thereof, will not be a general or moral obligation of the City and will not be secured by the taxing power of the City or any assets or property of the City except any interests of the City in the Project that may be granted to the City in conjunction with this financing.

All interested persons may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above.

A draft copy of the proposed application to the Department of Employment and Economic Development for approval of the Project, together with all attachments and exhibits, shall be available for public inspection following the publication of this notice, at City Hall during normal business hours.

Dated: June 22, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA

/s/Jennifer Schreiber

City Clerk

Published in the

Monticello Times

June 22, 2017

702870